OAG urges CJ to tackle 3-year delay on court efficiency

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie presides of the Grand Court Opening, 12 January 2022

(CNS): Judicial Administration has made very little progress over the last three years on recommendations by the Public Accounts Committee to improve the efficiency and value for money of the local court system. Auditor General Sue Winspear has urged the new chief justice to take on the recommendations as soon as possible because only three of the 13 in a 2019 audit by her office have been implemented. Winspear also said that officials have failed to produce a business case for the new courthouse, which is at risk of running up unnecessary costs for the public purse.

“It is almost three years since I recommended that Judicial Administration consult court users to identify their needs, perform long-term demand projections, and feed this information into the Outline Business Case for the new court building,” Winspear stated in a press release as she published a follow-up report on two past audits.

“This has not happened and there is still no Outline Business Case. Without taking these steps, the Outline Business Case for the project will be flawed and result in a court building that is not fit for its purpose. This could result in Judicial Administration incurring additional, unnecessary costs to modify the building later.”

In a follow-up report to see how officials have responded to an audit conducted by the Office of the Auditor General in April 2018 on Workforce Planning and Management in government and one on the Efficiency of Summary Courts in November 2019, Winspear said she was disappointed with the progress on the recommendations made by the Public Accounts Committee on the basis of the work. PAC made 29 recommendations but to date, only a quarter of them have been rolled out and only limited progress has been made on half, with just six recommendations fully implemented.

“It is disappointing that, overall, limited progress has been made in implementing the recommendations in the two reports covered. This is particularly disappointing as some recommendations date back to 2018,” Winspear said.

But she said the bulk of the failings relates to Judicial Administration as the government has made some progress in addressing the management of government. But Winspear said that while the Portfolio of the Civil Service is rolling out a new Human Resource Management System, it will not be in full use until the end of next year and there are still problems with succession planning in the civil service.

Noting that about 13% of all civil servants are due to retire within the next six years, she said, “PoCS needs to identify which of these people are in business-critical posts and train and develop Caymanians to take up those roles in the future.”

The independent auditor also noted that after Deputy Governor Franz Manderson took personal responsibility for coordinating and tabling Government Minutes in response to PAC reports, the government had “made commendable progress in drafting and tabling Government Minutes” and tabling its response to PAC reports.

But she said she was concerned that the lack of regular meetings of the Parliament was contributing to the late tabling of these minutes hampering the accountability process.

Manderson welcomed the comments related to the progress on minutes but had little to say about succession planning problems, which is firmly under his remit, other than to blame COVID-19 for the delays.

“Good governance and the efficient conducting of government business inform and guide all the actions we undertake in the Civil Service,” Manderson said. “We also take the recommendations of the Auditor General seriously and are unwavering in our commitment to translating them into action. This is despite challenges such as the critical response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with its effect on all aspects of government activities. Our goal continues to remain providing improved services and operations so the public gets the best value for money spent.”