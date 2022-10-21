Missing man found, arrested for sexual assault

Noel Manning

(CNS): Noel Paul Manning (53) was found by police in Bodden Town on Thursday and arrested on suspicion of indecent assault. Manning was reported as a missing person back in June but on Tuesday the RCIPS issued a release stating they believed he was in hiding from the authorities after sex crime allegations had been made against him and was living in abandoned buildings. With the assistance of the public, the police tracked Manning down yesterday and he is now in custody as investigations continue.