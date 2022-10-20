McRuss Groceries robbed by masked armed men

Robbery at McRuss Groceries

(CNS): McRuss Groceries on Party Lane in Prospect was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night at around 11pm. Four masked men entered the store and brandished firearms at the workers and demanded cash. The men then fled the scene on foot towards the rear of the premises with a quantity of cash and other items.

All the suspects wore long-sleeved hooded shirts, long pants, gloves and full face masks. One of the men was about 5’2″, of dark complexion and chubby build, another was about 5’7″ tall and of slim build. The police did not provide a description of the third suspect.

Although no images were provided by the RCIPS, the grocery store’s own CCTV footage capturing most of the stick-up was given to Cayman Marl Road and can be viewed below. It shows the armed robbers forcing the clerk to clear out the cash registers and give them the cash, before making him then load their bags with vapes and cigarettes.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.