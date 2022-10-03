Pension payments due in November as holiday ends

(CNS): The national pensions holiday came to an end on Friday after two and a half years. Private sector employers and employees as well as the self-employed must resume the 10% mandatory contributions to funds as required by the National Pension Act. The first payments are due by 15 November for wages paid in October, and then every month going forward. The end of the holiday comes as inflation is around 12% but with no increase on the minimum wage, and just as the government’s temporary summer subsidy on CUC bills ends.

The pension freeze on payments was introduced by the PPM administration a few months after the enforced closure of the borders as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It came alongside the decision to allow people to withdraw money from their existing funds to help them navigate the economic fallout from the mandatory lockdown and continued economic uncertainties.

But with well over CI$400 million withdrawn from funds and a freeze of payments, private sector workers are now faced with a hole in their retirement cash in a system that was already seen as inadequate. Last month Finance Minister Chris Saunders revealed plans to gradually begin increasing contributions, starting in January 2024.

Saunders has ruled out nationalising the system under the successful public pension system that funds government workers’ lucrative retirement income. But he told CNS last month that he wants to see more people have access to that scheme and still believes that having some ten private pension companies in such a small jurisdiction “is ridiculous”.

He said his ministry is undertaking an actuary report of the current state of private sector funds to find out how they have been impacted by the withdrawals and the two-and-a-half-year holiday on payments.

In the meantime, employers and workers will need to dig deep over the coming week to find the money for the resumption of compulsory contributions.

Cabinet has exercised its powers and issued a new order to expressly indicate that the maximum pensionable earnings for the remaining three-month period of 2022 be on a pro-rated basis. The proportioned figure is CI$21,750, which represents 25% of $87,000, the maximum pensionable earnings for an entire year.

“The National Pensions (Maximum Pensionable Earnings) Order, 2022 has been approved by Cabinet in order to provide clarity for the working population and their employers on the amount for which pension contributions are due for the remainder of 2022,” said Deputy Director of Pensions Amy Wolliston. “Employees and employers are reminded that any contributions paid during the pension holiday were considered voluntary and are not included in the 2022 earnings maximum.”