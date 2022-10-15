Man stabbed to death in West Bay yard
(CNS): A 51-year-old West Bay man died after he was stabbed multiple times around 11pm Friday. Police have opened an investigation but have not said if an arrest has been made in relation to the murder. The violence took place at a yard on Birch Tree Hill Road, near the junction of Captains Joe and Osbert Road. Police said the suspect had left the scene by the time the emergency services arrived and took the badly wounded man to hospital.
The victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, including to his neck, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
The killing comes against the backdrop of heightened concerns about another increase in gang-related and drug-fuelled violence in the Cayman Islands. At a recent National Security Council meeting, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne raised concerns about drug-related activities, including recent shootings on Grand Cayman and drug abuse on Cayman Brac.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the fourth murder this year in Cayman. The death of the most recent victim follows the murder in July of Jovin Omar Fuentes, who was allegedly shot and killed by his friend in Bodden Town; Harry Wenworth Elliott (62), who was gunned down at a gambling shop in George Town in April; and crown witness Caine Demetree Thomas (21), who was shot and killed on Seven Mile Beach a few days later. Justin Kyle Jackson (23) has been charged with Elliot’s murder and has denied the allegations, but no one has been charged in the Thomas case.
Anyone with information about this latest killing is asked to call West Bay CID at 949-3999.
All of the big wigs should note that this is in a yard next to a main road. If they cant find witesses there, it says alot for trust in the current Police.
It is now time to enlist the help of the mother country and bring in a few dozen officers from the big UK forces i.e West Mids, GMP, West Yorks, Merseyside, Police Scotland. No nonsense boys and girls who won’t give their bredren a bly, fist bump them or greet them with a wah gwaaan and adopt a zero tolerance approach. Cos RCIPS just ain’t cutting it. Things AREN’T going to get any better!
LA got South Central, Cayman got WB Central, save the plane trip and drive down.
When you appoint and promote very corrupt criminals to very high and senior government and political positions what do you honestly expect ? Especially Persons who have very troubling past and involvement serious criminal situations. As for Cayman Brac’s drug situation which strangely has always been aTaboo subject especially for the dubious leadership we had installed down here in Grand Cayman who’s complicity in events like drug trafficking and even murder is so obvious it seems almost surreal . Don’t envy you Mr Byrne it will outlast you Cayman Brac had some good opportunities in late nineties and early 2000 to set things right with policing but lost criminal element with our government shut that down very quickly.
The deceased was well known to Police, had they been actively fighting crime this was likely avoidable.This is why people dont trust West Bay Police.