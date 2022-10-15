Man stabbed to death in West Bay yard

Crime scene of murder on Friday 14 October 2022 (from social media)

(CNS): A 51-year-old West Bay man died after he was stabbed multiple times around 11pm Friday. Police have opened an investigation but have not said if an arrest has been made in relation to the murder. The violence took place at a yard on Birch Tree Hill Road, near the junction of Captains Joe and Osbert Road. Police said the suspect had left the scene by the time the emergency services arrived and took the badly wounded man to hospital.

The victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, including to his neck, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The killing comes against the backdrop of heightened concerns about another increase in gang-related and drug-fuelled violence in the Cayman Islands. At a recent National Security Council meeting, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne raised concerns about drug-related activities, including recent shootings on Grand Cayman and drug abuse on Cayman Brac.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the fourth murder this year in Cayman. The death of the most recent victim follows the murder in July of Jovin Omar Fuentes, who was allegedly shot and killed by his friend in Bodden Town; Harry Wenworth Elliott (62), who was gunned down at a gambling shop in George Town in April; and crown witness Caine Demetree Thomas (21), who was shot and killed on Seven Mile Beach a few days later. Justin Kyle Jackson (23) has been charged with Elliot’s murder and has denied the allegations, but no one has been charged in the Thomas case.

Anyone with information about this latest killing is asked to call West Bay CID at 949-3999.