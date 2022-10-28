Man stabbed and injured woman arrested

(CNS): Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman from Bodden Town for stabbing her partner in an altercation on Wednesday at around 7pm. During the fight between the couple, which took place at the Belford Estates, the man received several stab wounds and was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and later released. The woman also received non-life-threatening injuries.

Following her arrest on suspicion of wounding, she was treated for her injuries before being bailed pending further investigations.

The incident is being investigated by the RCIPS Protective Services. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Alternatively, anonymous tips may be submitted through the website.