Labour minister denies formal freeze on PR grants

(CNS): The minister responsible for labour has denied allegations by a local law firm that a moratorium on permanent residency grants is in place, even though no applications for residency appear to have been approved by the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board based on points for more than a year. Chris Saunders told CNS there is no formal freeze on PR but increased scrutiny of all applications may be causing delays. He said that officials are taking a closer look at applications due to heightened concerns over sham marriages and questionable land ownership claims.

Saunders said that residency applications in other countries can take years as a result of security concerns, and the authorities here have an obligation to ensure that permanent residency applications are genuine. The minister has previously said there are a number of challenges with the current process and that the entire immigration regime is an emotive issue. However, he confirmed that there is no formal freeze in place.

During a Q&A after his speech at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon event on Wednesday and also speaking directly to CNS, Saunders raised concerns about fraudulent PR applications and noted the heightened scrutiny by the board, which has slowed down the process. He said that sham marriages have become a serious problem and legislative changes are pending to address this issue at the next parliamentary meeting.

He said the delays were caused by “increased vigilance”, adding that people had become “very creative” in how they accumulated points and were “cheating the system”.

But an email widely circulated to clients by Nick Joseph from HSM Chambers, a law firm well-known for its immigration and status work, said that the government appears to have implemented a PR application moratorium, even if there has been no formal announcement. He said the firm had written to the director of WORC and is expecting a response on the issue in a matter of days. But following an FOI request in August, Joseph said the documents received in response all point to a moratorium.

“We have been able to determine that the last PR application made pursuant to the points system and in which they considered the points, was determined by the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board on 30 September 2021,” he said.

Research by the firm on documents and minutes of meetings found that the last administrative grant by the WORC director was in April, more than six months ago. Joseph said that most of the hearings for the firm’s clients had been listed on dates where no meetings took place or for 25 December. WORC officials have already admitted that no applications will be processed on Christmas Day.

“Whether the apparent moratorium is deliberate or not, we do not know. Nor do we have any clear understanding of the reason for it being put in place. It may relate to the current review of the system,” Jospeh wrote. “However in our view that is not a sufficient reason for the situation.”

He said the fact that PR applications are taking more than twelve months to be processed raises legal concerns, as the court has already found that taking so long to process such an application could amount to unlawful conduct. “We fundamentally do not understand the basis for most of the ongoing delays. The reality is, a trained administrator could fully assess a properly formulated PR application within an hour,” Joseph said in the email circular.

He said some clients with a lawful pending PR application had faced problems with their status, as well as difficulty securing appropriate stamps in their passports, even being recorded as visitors after living in Cayman for more than eight years. Others had even been accused of “overstaying” or were struggling to get visas. “The delays are accordingly having undesirable and inappropriate, legal and technical effects far beyond mere inconvenience,” Joseph stated.

The current point system is under review and Saunders has said the PACT Government is looking to create a meritocracy around the awarding of PR rather than the criteria of wealth or marriage. He pointed out that Cayman desperately needs teachers and nurses, and even supermarket staff, as shown during the pandemic, but they often struggle to qualify because they cannot afford to buy a home. As a result, the government is considering removing the property requirement.

On the other hand, it is very easy for wealthy people to gain PR. Saunders said that because of this and a serious increase in sham marriages, the local resident population is increasing in a way that is not in the broader public interest. He pointed out that, because of how the system works, the business community has over the years been the sector of society that chooses who gets to be Caymanian when it should be Caymanians who choose who joins them.

Joseph criticised the immigration system for being “unduly complicated” and believes it is in dire need of an overview rather than just tweaking how points are awarded. Saunders appears to agree but he is focused on the rollover period, which he wants to see cut to just six months.

The minister said that not everyone that comes to Cayman plans to stay for the time it takes to get residency or even wants residency. He said there was a fix to the problem of attracting workers without all of them needing to go on to become Caymanian.

“It is a matter of finding the balance where we give… businesses security of tenure to find the employees that they want but at the same time say to the indigenous base that you do not need to feel threatened,” he said. Saunders added that older Caymanians had seen the population double four times in their lifetime. “That’s a little bit too much.”

As the government moves to make changes to what continues to be an imperfect system, Joseph has warned that legally, applicants are entitled to be considered under the legislation and requirements in place on the date of their application, and the mounting backlog is going to present another major problem for the government.

Joseph said his firm will be before the Court of Appeal later this year on the question of the application of human rights considerations and constitutional obligation to points-based systems and residents. He said he expects the outcome of that case to have a significant impact on a myriad of applications.