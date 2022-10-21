Labour minister denies formal freeze on PR grants
(CNS): The minister responsible for labour has denied allegations by a local law firm that a moratorium on permanent residency grants is in place, even though no applications for residency appear to have been approved by the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board based on points for more than a year. Chris Saunders told CNS there is no formal freeze on PR but increased scrutiny of all applications may be causing delays. He said that officials are taking a closer look at applications due to heightened concerns over sham marriages and questionable land ownership claims.
Saunders said that residency applications in other countries can take years as a result of security concerns, and the authorities here have an obligation to ensure that permanent residency applications are genuine. The minister has previously said there are a number of challenges with the current process and that the entire immigration regime is an emotive issue. However, he confirmed that there is no formal freeze in place.
During a Q&A after his speech at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon event on Wednesday and also speaking directly to CNS, Saunders raised concerns about fraudulent PR applications and noted the heightened scrutiny by the board, which has slowed down the process. He said that sham marriages have become a serious problem and legislative changes are pending to address this issue at the next parliamentary meeting.
He said the delays were caused by “increased vigilance”, adding that people had become “very creative” in how they accumulated points and were “cheating the system”.
But an email widely circulated to clients by Nick Joseph from HSM Chambers, a law firm well-known for its immigration and status work, said that the government appears to have implemented a PR application moratorium, even if there has been no formal announcement. He said the firm had written to the director of WORC and is expecting a response on the issue in a matter of days. But following an FOI request in August, Joseph said the documents received in response all point to a moratorium.
“We have been able to determine that the last PR application made pursuant to the points system and in which they considered the points, was determined by the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board on 30 September 2021,” he said.
Research by the firm on documents and minutes of meetings found that the last administrative grant by the WORC director was in April, more than six months ago. Joseph said that most of the hearings for the firm’s clients had been listed on dates where no meetings took place or for 25 December. WORC officials have already admitted that no applications will be processed on Christmas Day.
“Whether the apparent moratorium is deliberate or not, we do not know. Nor do we have any clear understanding of the reason for it being put in place. It may relate to the current review of the system,” Jospeh wrote. “However in our view that is not a sufficient reason for the situation.”
He said the fact that PR applications are taking more than twelve months to be processed raises legal concerns, as the court has already found that taking so long to process such an application could amount to unlawful conduct. “We fundamentally do not understand the basis for most of the ongoing delays. The reality is, a trained administrator could fully assess a properly formulated PR application within an hour,” Joseph said in the email circular.
He said some clients with a lawful pending PR application had faced problems with their status, as well as difficulty securing appropriate stamps in their passports, even being recorded as visitors after living in Cayman for more than eight years. Others had even been accused of “overstaying” or were struggling to get visas. “The delays are accordingly having undesirable and inappropriate, legal and technical effects far beyond mere inconvenience,” Joseph stated.
The current point system is under review and Saunders has said the PACT Government is looking to create a meritocracy around the awarding of PR rather than the criteria of wealth or marriage. He pointed out that Cayman desperately needs teachers and nurses, and even supermarket staff, as shown during the pandemic, but they often struggle to qualify because they cannot afford to buy a home. As a result, the government is considering removing the property requirement.
On the other hand, it is very easy for wealthy people to gain PR. Saunders said that because of this and a serious increase in sham marriages, the local resident population is increasing in a way that is not in the broader public interest. He pointed out that, because of how the system works, the business community has over the years been the sector of society that chooses who gets to be Caymanian when it should be Caymanians who choose who joins them.
Joseph criticised the immigration system for being “unduly complicated” and believes it is in dire need of an overview rather than just tweaking how points are awarded. Saunders appears to agree but he is focused on the rollover period, which he wants to see cut to just six months.
The minister said that not everyone that comes to Cayman plans to stay for the time it takes to get residency or even wants residency. He said there was a fix to the problem of attracting workers without all of them needing to go on to become Caymanian.
“It is a matter of finding the balance where we give… businesses security of tenure to find the employees that they want but at the same time say to the indigenous base that you do not need to feel threatened,” he said. Saunders added that older Caymanians had seen the population double four times in their lifetime. “That’s a little bit too much.”
As the government moves to make changes to what continues to be an imperfect system, Joseph has warned that legally, applicants are entitled to be considered under the legislation and requirements in place on the date of their application, and the mounting backlog is going to present another major problem for the government.
Joseph said his firm will be before the Court of Appeal later this year on the question of the application of human rights considerations and constitutional obligation to points-based systems and residents. He said he expects the outcome of that case to have a significant impact on a myriad of applications.
The whole purpose of the points system was to level the playing field, so that lower-income applicants filling essential skill and trade gaps, could still qualify for PR without the evidenced financial horsepower of senior finance professionals. Discarding trained and loyal employees with rollover every 8 years is counter productive. Even Bermuda scrapped it.
Cayman is not bad compared to other jurisdictions, Saunders is correct.
Our Caymanian 18 year old applied for their continuance of Status and it was initially declined because Worc didn’t believe the Cayman resident school enrollment portion had been continuous (despite the records it was). By law, that application process is supposed to take 3 weeks, and it took months. There are obstructive and resentful forces penalizing everyone arbitrarily, including those who are already Caymanian. Who does this serve?
Ridiculous that people with perfectly good and genuine PR applications have been waiting over a year for them to be granted.
Wait, you mean an island with staunchly institutionalized xenophobia is willing to stoop to criminality so as to obstruct the lives and livelihoods of productive members of society, only to protect an ever less useful and more misguided sense of national identity?
I am shocked. Shocked I tell you.
Can you tell? Is it coming across sufficiently?
It would appear that the Minister does not understand how the points system works or is being disingenuous
Sham marriage are in the main an issue for RERCs as the Spouse of Caymanians or Spouse of PR holders. These are no issues for the point system!!
And just lets “pretend” that heightened scrutiny of marriages is taking place.. why then aren’t they granting PR to people who are not married…
it’s nonsense!
yes too much of them coming here using cayman for everthing that is bad.they have no good intension in them .yes do a good throughout investigation on them dont care who they are or where they are from and let them wait.as caymanian we have to do what the romans did come drink the milk not to count the cows.
Giving staus to people who can not afford buy a house? Well the government will then have to take care of them later in life, health, housing etc. What is Suanders motivation for this? Make Cayman Jamaica?
So what are they going to do about those sham marriages that is not being done now? They also need to make sure they won’t victimize the legit ones just to show off a point. I can sense human rights issues coming into prospective once again.
They gov’t should outsource PR approvals to HSM. Nick knows way more about this than anyone on the Permanent Residency Board.
The government should outsource the government. UK rule as you would.
I am not a fan of the way things are going with the government BUT this one I can stand by 1000%. We may have to consider updating the period of time in which people wait for PR grant and also to give persons the necessary interim documents while they wait to avoid issues but do not be pressured by the private sector or any individual to rush this process. We have teachers, nurses, domestic helpers and other people who have given back to this community genuinely and cannot afford property. We are creating a major wealth gap with this current system and for once I agree with PACT on this. It has to happen we can’t continue like this. You cannot go to another person’s country and demand permanent residency or for their system to process you faster. If changes have to be made which are desperately needed, I stand by it.
Oh the entertainment it would be to watch a sham marriage for Residency interviews as the Caymanian Government judge asks questions of the couple trying to determine if legit. So tell me again how you met and fell in love 9 months before your rollover? Looking at the sunset beach poser photos, romantic KFC dinners receipts and whether they can French kiss without cringing. Would be a great late night Cayman tv show where the public can cast their vote like American Idol.
OH NO…Saunders wants to give employers security of tenure so once they hire someone they are effectively guaranteed to stay….renewal is effectively just a money grab. This is NOT consistent with our immigration laws and regulations. What an elfin idiot!!
Wayne you have to get someone else in charge of these ministries….this dude doesn’t understand Caymanian priority in their own country. He begs employers for “equal opportunity” and wants to give employers security of tenure of their permit jores. Caymanians are competing with the world for jobs in their own country. Too bad MPs aren’t. This is illegal!!!!
i wish all expats here would go in strike for just 1 day.
then caymanians would see there is no cayman islands without expats.
No one is saying get rid of expats however Caymanians should have priority in their own country. You do however sound like someone we can do without….go on strike for longer …from your country.
Go on strike then. “Attempt” to prove your point.
disgraceful treatment for the vast majority of applicants who have dedicated a large portion of their lives to the cayman islands.
Same issue of status applications. If you have been here for 15 years and have a clean record and can demonstrably support yourself, it should be a simple application. No points system to get into – you either qualify or you don’t. Yet they aren’t granting status applications either. Just ignoring the law because it’s politically inconvenient.
Reducing rollover to 6 months simply cannot work. Unless a person moves to another country for at least a year, no court applying human rights considerations will agree that they have not resides in Cayman for that period. Imagine a person comes to Cayman for 9 years, goes on vacation for 6 months, comes back for 9 years, goes on vacation for 6 months, and then comes back for 9 years. Would a court then agree that the person has only lived in Cayman for 9 years, or are they going to say that Cayman has been their home for 27?
Then add the complication of them having a child born in Cayman at some point. That child will know no other home and be entitled to a Cayman passport on their 10th birthday.
Our systems are sound. Aspects are even good. They would be better if equally and consistently enforced.
It is about damn time and I hope they are doing the same for work permits!!!!
There is a shortage of work permit holders – especially teachers, supermarket workers and nurses. And most professional finance industry expats waiting a year for their perfectly legitimate PR application to be granted could not be replaced by caymanians as there aren’t qualified caymanians to take those jobs.
Who’s going to clean your toilet, mop the floors of the supemarkets after it closes, deliver your Let’s Eat or deep fry your KFC?
When you have Caymanians qualified or willing to cover all the jobs available, I’ll agree with you.