Housing crisis leaves workers in costly, cramped conditions

(CNS): The housing crisis in the Cayman Islands is leading to overseas low-paid workers living in costly but nevertheless unacceptable slum conditions, with some paying as much as $400 per month for a bunkbed in tiny apartments where even kitchens have been converted into bedrooms. CNS has received several reports about the cramped conditions some people are living in and the shocking prices being charged by landlords who are taking advantage of the massive shortage of affordable accommodation.

Development focused entirely on the luxury market, a return of foreign workers post-pandemic and a switch by many rental property owners from domestic tenants to the more lucrative Airbnb market as the winter seasons approaches have combined to make an already bad situation even worse and created a crisis for ordinary workers.

There is very little affordable rental accommodation left on Grand Cayman now, and what there is tends to be in the Eastern Districts, and even then it usually requires workers to share to make it affordable. But the level of sharing has now reached disturbing levels.

Some landlords are converting their properties from one- and two-bedroom apartments into rooms with bunk beds, even taking out cookers and fridges to put in more beds. CNS has heard reports of people living in a single bedroom where landlords have placed three or four bunk beds, side by side, and are charging each person anywhere from $300-450 per month for a slot in a bunk bed.

The men must share a bathroom, not just with those in their bedroom but the other six to eight people who sleep in the living room, which has also been converted into a bunk-bed dormitory.

According to a senior compliance official at WORC, information about accommodation is still collected on all work permit applications to ensure that the prospective employee has a place to reside when arriving or when an application is renewed.

“However, it is not practical upon initial submission of every application for WORC to verify that the accommodation listed is suitable,” the official told CNS in response to our inquiries. “Determining suitability would also require assessment by other government departments.”

The official explained that if WORC receives a complaint about substandard living conditions of any work permit holder, it will make initial inquiries and, if applicable, report the matter to the planning department and other relevant government departments in order to carry out any necessary inspections and investigations.

But few people living in unsuitable conditions are willing to report the reality of their circumstances because they want to retain their permits. Despite the costly and uncomfortable accommodation, often with no cooking facilities and bathrooms shared with dozens of people, some low-paid workers are prepared to endure the hardship in order to send whatever money they can home, where their earnings have considerable buying power and can support their families.

The problem is having a knock-on effect on the wider community, with neighbours complaining about the increased garbage due to multiple people living in small units designed for no more than two people. People are complaining of disposable food containers mounting outside apartment blocks and rooms because workers have nowhere to cook and are forced to eat take-out food.

Labour Minister Chris Saunders has said that the automation of the work permit system will help enforcement teams spot where workers are being crammed into properties. He told CNS that applicants are required to state the block and parcel number for the place where a permit holder will be living.

He explained that once the system is automated, that information will need to be uploaded before an application is considered and a permit is granted. A red flag will be raised when one block and parcel number appears to have an excessive number of permit applicants connected to it, which will help crack down on this practice of creating unofficial dormitories.

Saunders said that the housing situation is reaching a crisis, but the PACT Government has formed a task force that is focused on solutions to the problem.

The lack of suitable accommodation is having a particular impact on employers, too, especially in the tourism and construction sectors, where wages, though they have increased marginally, are not keeping pace with rents, which is adding to the shortage of workers. As a result, some businesses are considering creating their own official workers’ dormitories and even building staff houses.

In a recent report in the Cayman Compass, one restaurant owner complained that planning doesn’t provide for the dormitory accommodation they had planned. “There is no scope for dormitory-style accommodation in the planning laws,” he said, explaining that he would like to put 15 rooms on the site and offer simple subsidised housing to staff.

During last week’s CITA meeting, the issue of housing was raised by members who are facing the same problem. Outgoing president Marc Langevin has called for the provision of a reliable bus system, with buses running at night, to enable tourism workers to live further out in the Eastern Districts, where rents are more affordable. He said that without a car it’s not possible to work nights on Seven Mile Beach and then get home to Bodden Town.

The government has noted the broad problems with affordable housing and has rolled out a number of long-term ideas and is supporting local people to buy their own homes with a number of schemes. But so far it has not presented any immediate solutions to the shortage of rental accommodation.

As a result, more landlords are taking advantage of low-paid workers and renting them beds in cramped, wretched conditions in windowless rooms shared with dozens of other workers.