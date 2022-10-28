Housing crisis leaves workers in costly, cramped conditions
(CNS): The housing crisis in the Cayman Islands is leading to overseas low-paid workers living in costly but nevertheless unacceptable slum conditions, with some paying as much as $400 per month for a bunkbed in tiny apartments where even kitchens have been converted into bedrooms. CNS has received several reports about the cramped conditions some people are living in and the shocking prices being charged by landlords who are taking advantage of the massive shortage of affordable accommodation.
Development focused entirely on the luxury market, a return of foreign workers post-pandemic and a switch by many rental property owners from domestic tenants to the more lucrative Airbnb market as the winter seasons approaches have combined to make an already bad situation even worse and created a crisis for ordinary workers.
There is very little affordable rental accommodation left on Grand Cayman now, and what there is tends to be in the Eastern Districts, and even then it usually requires workers to share to make it affordable. But the level of sharing has now reached disturbing levels.
Some landlords are converting their properties from one- and two-bedroom apartments into rooms with bunk beds, even taking out cookers and fridges to put in more beds. CNS has heard reports of people living in a single bedroom where landlords have placed three or four bunk beds, side by side, and are charging each person anywhere from $300-450 per month for a slot in a bunk bed.
The men must share a bathroom, not just with those in their bedroom but the other six to eight people who sleep in the living room, which has also been converted into a bunk-bed dormitory.
According to a senior compliance official at WORC, information about accommodation is still collected on all work permit applications to ensure that the prospective employee has a place to reside when arriving or when an application is renewed.
“However, it is not practical upon initial submission of every application for WORC to verify that the accommodation listed is suitable,” the official told CNS in response to our inquiries. “Determining suitability would also require assessment by other government departments.”
The official explained that if WORC receives a complaint about substandard living conditions of any work permit holder, it will make initial inquiries and, if applicable, report the matter to the planning department and other relevant government departments in order to carry out any necessary inspections and investigations.
But few people living in unsuitable conditions are willing to report the reality of their circumstances because they want to retain their permits. Despite the costly and uncomfortable accommodation, often with no cooking facilities and bathrooms shared with dozens of people, some low-paid workers are prepared to endure the hardship in order to send whatever money they can home, where their earnings have considerable buying power and can support their families.
The problem is having a knock-on effect on the wider community, with neighbours complaining about the increased garbage due to multiple people living in small units designed for no more than two people. People are complaining of disposable food containers mounting outside apartment blocks and rooms because workers have nowhere to cook and are forced to eat take-out food.
Labour Minister Chris Saunders has said that the automation of the work permit system will help enforcement teams spot where workers are being crammed into properties. He told CNS that applicants are required to state the block and parcel number for the place where a permit holder will be living.
He explained that once the system is automated, that information will need to be uploaded before an application is considered and a permit is granted. A red flag will be raised when one block and parcel number appears to have an excessive number of permit applicants connected to it, which will help crack down on this practice of creating unofficial dormitories.
Saunders said that the housing situation is reaching a crisis, but the PACT Government has formed a task force that is focused on solutions to the problem.
The lack of suitable accommodation is having a particular impact on employers, too, especially in the tourism and construction sectors, where wages, though they have increased marginally, are not keeping pace with rents, which is adding to the shortage of workers. As a result, some businesses are considering creating their own official workers’ dormitories and even building staff houses.
In a recent report in the Cayman Compass, one restaurant owner complained that planning doesn’t provide for the dormitory accommodation they had planned. “There is no scope for dormitory-style accommodation in the planning laws,” he said, explaining that he would like to put 15 rooms on the site and offer simple subsidised housing to staff.
During last week’s CITA meeting, the issue of housing was raised by members who are facing the same problem. Outgoing president Marc Langevin has called for the provision of a reliable bus system, with buses running at night, to enable tourism workers to live further out in the Eastern Districts, where rents are more affordable. He said that without a car it’s not possible to work nights on Seven Mile Beach and then get home to Bodden Town.
The government has noted the broad problems with affordable housing and has rolled out a number of long-term ideas and is supporting local people to buy their own homes with a number of schemes. But so far it has not presented any immediate solutions to the shortage of rental accommodation.
As a result, more landlords are taking advantage of low-paid workers and renting them beds in cramped, wretched conditions in windowless rooms shared with dozens of other workers.
To make an anonymous formal complaint to WORC about any breach of immigration law, including exploitation, complete the online form on the WORC website
or send an email to worccomplaints@gov.ky
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Local News
Do you not have a Fire Code? Do these arrangements not violate the Fire Code?
Couldn’t an intern enter the housing information into a spreadsheet or database program?
You don’t need a magic system to figure this out.
what caymanians own these properties? must be well connected to scare the people they take advantage of into not reporting or they will get kicked off island.
Developers get duty breaks for high end housing and then government needs to tax the middle class to pay for the worker’s housing…
Profits are privatized, costs are socialized…
this was obvious from 3-4 years ago.
do-nothing-ppm and no-plan-pact have ignored the issue.
but we must face facts…..there is no-one in cig or the civil service that the expertise to address this issue.
When you import poverty, you will end up being another ghetto!! It may sound harsh, but reality is reality!! You can’t blame the employees, they are here because back home is a lot worse. It is the employers that take advantage of these less fortunate individuals. I had a premonition, and things is not looking great for Cayman!!
Does Cayman have occupancy load requirements? “Occupancy,” in this sense, is all about egress — getting people out of a building safely in an emergency (if a fire breaks out, for example). The occupancy load of a building is the total number of people allowed in a room or space within a building and is calculated based on the intended use of that space.
Does fire marshal regularly conduct inspections to ensure that the number of people in different areas of a dwelling does not exceed the occupancy load given its arrangement or the maximum occupancy for that space?
Come about because the Rachman landlords doing this are connected and no one is going to take the blue collar expats side against them. Red automation my left foot. How difficult would it be for someone to get off their a&$ and visit some properties declared as places of residence ? Good forbid WORC should have to lift their derrières off their comfy seat and leave their AC office and do their job.
This is what happens when we prioritise housing as an investment more than we prioritise it as a commodity that people need to live.
But then again, shouldn’t we be cheering at this? Let the free market decide and it will solve the problem.
Curious, how does this get reconciled against over 200 “Christian”-identfying, registered-NPO churches?
Let’s all say it again, Cayman loves laws but has no interest in enforcement.
This has come about because of the lack of action to low income housing by the Progressives.
Not just the Progressives.
Road infrastructure too.
Solutions + ACTION needed, NOT just talk & sweep under carpet.