Hospital sees 21 COVID patients in September

(CNS): Although September was the deadliest month in the Cayman Islands since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said that hospital admissions in relation to the coronavirus declined last month. According to the first edition of the health ministry’s new monthly Public Health Spotlight, patients testing positive for COVID have been gradually declining since July, though there was a slight increase in late September. A total of 21 COVID-19 people who were admitted last month with COVID-19 morbidity or those screened when admitted for other reasons were positive, a drop of 30% from August.

Officials also said that the COVID-19 autumn booster will officially begin on Monday, 10 October, using the Moderna (bivalent) vaccine for adults ages 18 and over. The first groups to be offered the additional vaccine will be elderly residents in care homes, those over 70 in the community and frontline heathcare workers. Once the priority groups have received their autumn boosters, the programme will be opened up to include all eligible residents.

The Health Services Authority is also encouraging people to get the flu vaccine as the annual flu has returned after a decline in numbers during the COVID pandemic. Those under the age of two and over the age of 65 are the most vulnerable to flu-related complications but everyone is encouraged to get the free vaccine, given the dangers of contracting COVID and the flu together.

International surveillance shows that H3N2 (a subtype of influenza type A) is currently the most commonly detected flu virus worldwide. Study results from early in the pandemic show individuals who catch both flu and COVID-19 at the same time, known as co-infection, are around twice as likely to suffer death compared to those who only have COVID-19.

“Flu and COVID-19 are unpredictable but there are strong indications we could be facing the threat of widely circulating flu, lower levels of natural immunity due to less exposure over the last three winters and an increase in COVID-19 circulating with lots of variants that can evade the immune response. This combination poses a serious risk to our health, particularly those in high-risk groups,” Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at UKHS, has warned.