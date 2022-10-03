Hint of slowdown in runaway property market

New commercial development at Grand Harbour

(CNS): The Cayman Islands real estate market is finally beginning to slow down after several years of a runaway sector where high demand and a shortage of homes to buy led to very high prices. According to a local real estate agent, both the value and number of sales fell during the third quarter of 2022. Nevertheless, first-time home buyers in Cayman continue to face sky-high property prices and the number of properties available is still lower than before the COVID pandemic.

According to Michael Joseph, of Property Cayman, the total value of sales between 1 July and 30 Sept was just over $198 million compared to well over $262 million during the same period last year, a 24.5% decline. The number of transactions also fell from 274 last year to 185, a drop of almost 32.5%.

But given the continued demand by the wealthy for property here, Joseph said that a “re-calibration” in the Cayman property market was not unexpected and there was no need for panic.

“The housing supply in Cayman has climbed steadily since the beginning of the year. The 845 properties listed for sale as of September 26 is the highest that we have seen it in 21 months,” he said. “To put it into perspective, that number is still well short of the pre-lockdown days, when listings were in the 1,000s.”

Joseph pointed out that in 2020 and 2021, Cayman experienced record-setting demand and in turn, sales, fueled by all-time lows in listings. “So even as we are experiencing a recalibration in the market, the statistics show Cayman real estate remains an excellent investment,” he said.

While that is obviously good news for some homeowners and those investing in property portfolios in order to further their wealth and for the government’s stamp duty revenue, it is very bad news for regular people who can no longer afford to buy a home. Over-development also continues to threaten the environment, particularly the increasingly crowded coastline, as the profits to be made in property attract developers and the subsequent clearing of natural habitats.

However, there is still a possibility that development will begin to slow down as shipping logistics and construction materials costs are likely to be impacted by the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, especially in Florida, even if there is no further storm-related damage during what is expected to be a busy final two months of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Joseph also said that the cost and lack of available labour are expected to continue. US real estate agents CBRE estimates construction costs will increase more than 14% year-over-year by the end of 2022.