Hew admits dump contract needed work

ReGen work on the landfill

(CNS): Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew (GTN) has accused Premier Wayne Panton of manufacturing claims about the previous government’s deal regarding the dump, which was signed just weeks before the general election in 2022. In a long statement, Hew claimed the delay in relation to the ReGen waste management project should be blamed on Panton, but he admitted that the contract signed between the PPM-led administration and the Dart Group was not a complete agreement.

“We have never said there was a ‘fully negotiated contract’ that PACT could get on and execute as the premier claims,” Hew stated. “Presumably, the premier has forgotten that a member of his government, MP Dwayne Seymour, was minister responsible for the project at the time of the signing and he could have checked with him.”

Hew maintained he knew nothing about a review of the project by Auditor General Sue Winspear, who found that the deal the PPM signed did not represent value for money.

“We have not seen that report, so it is difficult to comment in detail. The leader of the opposition will ask for a copy since it has been brought up by the premier,” Hew said. “However, as well as our own Cayman Island Government financial experts, we retained world-leading external financial expert advisors to make sure that the contract being negotiated was appropriate in protecting the financial best interests of our country. I must stress that those financial advisors signed off on the decision to move to the signing of the project agreement in March 2021.”

CNS understands that the PPM relied heavily on the costly private sector consultants rather than the civil servants in the finance ministry. Hew said the Central Tenders Committee was kept involved in the process and that the negotiations “showed Decco/Dart was not seeking to make any excess profits and their proposed returns were in line with industry norms”.

The project is expected to cost in excess of $200 million and the premier has repeatedly stated that it has stalled not because the government is dragging its feet but because of myriad concerns with the details of the contract and what Panton has said are significant gaps.

The Progressives were also criticised for signing the deal very close to an election and were accused of using it as a campaign publicity stunt ahead of the ballot rather than having a real deal, given the numerous elements of the project that were, and still are, far from settled.

While Dart has focused entirely on capping the main landfill, which has been a goal of the corporation almost since it bought the land at Camana Bay, few other details relating to the broader project have been settled. Unknowns include how much CUC will pay for the power generated in the waste-to-energy facility and if there will be kerbside collection of recycling.

Shortly after assuming office, Panton warned that there were a number of issues that needed to be addressed before the government could move ahead with the main agreement. However, Hew has claimed that the PPM had done all of the heavy lifting on the contract. He said the current government “essentially did nothing” and the premier’s dithering was delaying the project.