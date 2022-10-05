Gov’t aims to increase access to LCCL businesses

Indigo Bay Development Ltd, which is building condos in South Sound, operates under an LCCL (from social media)

(CNS): The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) has rolled out a new requirement for overseas investors applying for Local Companies Control Licences. They must now place their adverts looking for local partners on the DCI website as well as in the print media. Officials said the aim is to put these opportunities before a wider audience and encourage Caymanians to be more involved in the country’s economic success. Going forward, the public will be able to see these business proposals all in one place. But in most cases, applicants are looking for significant cash injections, presenting a barrier to local involvement.

“Our objective is to ensure that news of these investment opportunities reaches as wide an audience as possible, and we are committed to exploring various means to achieve this,” said Trade and Business Licensing Board Chairman Garth Arch.

The granting of LCCLs is a controversial issue as the decision-making process remains opaque since the final decision is made by Cabinet behind closed doors. This happens after the TBL board has examined these applications, also behind closed doors. The licensing process has given rise to allegations of ‘fronting’, where foreign investors open a proposed business with a Caymanian in name only. The local ‘partner’ will be paid a fee in exchange for keeping their name on the company documents but has little or no input in the actual venture.

As of 30 September, there were 251 LCCLs recorded with the DCI. Officials confirmed that the majority are property-related companies formed by owners to lease commercial buildings, to provide tourism accommodations or for development projects. Financial services and healthcare providers also form a large number of businesses currently operating here with no Caymanian partners.

There are however some surprising exceptions, such as spas and a goat farm. The current list also shows that the controversial company formed to develop the former government’s proposed cruise berthing facility, Verdant Isle Port Partners, continues to have a valid licence.

Officials from the DCI told CNS that, depending on the nature of the proposed business, the board has the power to include various requirements as it deems necessary, such as the period of the licence. But there are no prohibitions on any specific types of business being considered for an LCCL.

“Every application is vetted and considered against the provisions in the Local Companies Control Act (2019),” the DCI said in response to CNS questions. “If an applicant is of the belief that they can meet the requirement of ‘exceptional circumstances having regard to the public interest’, they may request that Cabinet consider waiving the requirement to seek Caymanian participation.”

The DCI, which serves as the secretariat to the Trade and Business Licensing Board, conducts a due diligence review of all applications, the results of which inform the board’s consideration, together with other criteria as set out in law, officials stated.

“If the Board has determined that a substantive application has merit and a request has been made for Cabinet to consider waiving the requirement for Caymanian participation, Cabinet will consider the evidence of ‘exceptional circumstances having regard to the public interest’ provided and determine whether or not the circumstances are compelling enough to warrant a grant of the exemption,” the DCI explained.

The board also has the responsibility to make sure those granted LCCLs abide by the terms.

“Where it finds the law has been breached, the board has the power to revoke licences and impose penalties, including fines and imprisonment,” a spokesperson stated. “Throughout the lifespan of the licence, the Board can require companies to provide additional information about their operations as they see fit, summon directors to appear before it and may also require a Caymanian who claims to be the beneficial owner of shares in such a company to submit proof.”

Although applicants have always been required to show the DCI their efforts to advertise for and find a local partner, the new measure now mandates in the regulations that those adverts are posted on the DCI portal at the start of the application process as well as in print media.

Commerce Minister André Ebanks said the new measure was in keeping with the government’s policy commitment to help Caymanians play a more active role in the success of the country.

“We encourage potential Caymanian investors who see these opportunities advertised on the website or in the media to respond to the companies and to copy their expression of interest to the board,” Ebanks said in relation to the new requirement.