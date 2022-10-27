Former national footballer now assistant sports director

Emily Kelly

(CNS): The Ministry of Sports has appointed Emily Kelly, a former Cayman National U20 footballer, as the Assistant Director of Sports – Programmes at the Department of Sports. This is the first job back at home for the young Caymanian, who was previously working as the director of Student-Athlete Development at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

She will now oversee 20 coaches and sports coordinators, supporting them in delivering community programmes, camps, workshops, recreational leagues and events, along with school coaching sessions.

She will also help to develop and maintain strong working relationships with local sports associations and organisations to increase collaborative efforts, and devise methods of assessing and evaluating programmes to maximise the department’s potential.

“I’m thrilled to join the Department of Sports and work alongside so many individuals who are passionate about our islands’ sports engagement, and empowered me when I was a young athlete,” she said. “The opportunity to contribute to building a more collaborative culture to enhance the development of young Caymanians in sports, both as athletes and those who aspire to work in the industry, energises me greatly. I’m eager to help elevate the sports landscape across our islands, and feel very grateful to be in a position to do so.”

Kelly first attended the University of Richmond, where she got her first coaching job before taking the master’s programme at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Sports Leadership. Its curriculum sparked her interest in the administrative side of college athletics, allowing her to support student-athletes with a more holistic approach to athlete development. Kelly then secured an administrative role as the LEADS Programme Coordinator at Amherst College, Amherst, MA.

Sports Director Kurt Hyde said he was pleased to welcome Kelly to the team. “Her skills, experience and drive are going to greatly enhance our community programmes, and assist in ongoing talent identification and development,” he added.