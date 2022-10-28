Forecasters watching thundery Caribbean system

(CNS): Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami are keeping an eye on a broad area of low pressure over the southeastern Caribbean Sea which is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. And here in Cayman the national weather service issued an Active Tropical wave Alert, on Thursday evening. By Friday morning the system had a 70% chance of formation in the next five days and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week.

“We urge residents to monitor the developments of this system as we will be providing updates on any forecast change and what that would mean for the Cayman Islands,” the local weather experts said.

Extending from the Windward Islands west-northwestward for several hundred miles the NHC said environmental conditions are becoming conducive for development. The disturbance is moving slowly westward or west-northwestward over the central Caribbean Sea and regardless of how it develops heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend before it heads towards the western Caribbean.