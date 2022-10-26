First female chief justice sworn into office

Margaret Ramsay-Hale is sworn in as chief justice by Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): Margaret Ramsay-Hale has become the first female Cayman Islands chief justice and the first CJ to be sworn in at the courthouse in public. She will hold office until at least April 2031. Wearing her late father’s legal robes, Ramsay-Hale took her oath of office Tuesday before the local bench, lawyers, politicians and online viewers. The outgoing chief justice, Sir Anthony Smellie, said it was a “remarkable and historic double first”.

“But as she might be wont to say herself… this is not her first rodeo,” Sir Anthony noted, as she was also the first-ever female chief justice in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Ramsay-Hale served here as chief magistrate and on the Grand Court bench before moving to the TCI. She returned here at the beginning of 2020 and was selected last month to succeed Sir Anthony, who has retired after 30 years. The outgoing CJ described the job as tough with many challenges and difficulties, all done in the glare of public scrutiny.

“No public official is more accountable than a member of the judiciary,” he said, noting the media scrutiny, not just locally but further afield, given the commercial work of the local courts.

Ramsay-Hale was sworn in by Governor Martyn Roper, who welcomed her to the post. Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, in his address, told the new CJ that “with a career trajectory spanning nearly 25 years of experience in diverse courts across the region, it is without question that you are now a seasoned judiciary professional”.

Director of Public Prosecutions Simon Davis said that Ramsay-Hale had demonstrated “multi-faceted abilities and hard work ethic to address a wide variety of legal issues at the very highest level”.

He was followed by Richard Barton, who made an address on behalf of the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) in the absence of the president, Erik Bodden. He spoke about Ramsay-Hale’s well-known compassion for defendants in her criminal work and the respect she has for attorneys.

When she gave her own address, the new chief justice said it was overwhelming as this was an “appointment to her home court”. As tears rolled down her cheeks, she asked those present to forgive her for “an unseemly display” from a judge who should be stoic.

CJ Ramsay-Hale paid tribute to the departing chief justice before outlining her own plans for the future of the courts. She spoke about establishing a blueprint for court excellence by adopting international performance standards for the service the courts deliver to the people.

As she closed, she said the public response to her appointment was nothing short of extraordinary, as she extended her thanks to the people for their warmth and confidence. She said her only hope was that she did not disappoint them as it was their affection she felt and appreciated the most.