Ethics commission takes no action on Bush scandal

Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): The Commission for Standards in Public Life (CSPL) has issued a press statement saying it remains “vigilant as to the outcome” of the police investigation into allegations against the speaker but has made no indication that it has opened its own investigation. Three weeks after McKeeva Bush was reportedly seen sexually harassing two civil servants at a government cocktail party, the body meant to monitor standards of ethical conduct of all public officials, including parliamentarians, has made no comment about the demands for Bush’s resignation by the premier, the governor, the opposition and the public.

Despite Bush’s history of inappropriate behaviour and his conviction for assault, the commission has opted not to take any action relating to the speaker, regardless of the provisions under the Standards in Public Life Act.

The commission said in the statement issued Tuesday that it was not privy to the full details of the allegations against Bush and outlined the provisions in the law relating to its obligations to monitor the conduct of public officers. But the CSPL members did not say if they had plans to open their own investigation in relation to Bush’s behaviour, as provided for in that legislation.

The CSPL has the ability to undertake an investigation into a public officer that breaches the codes of conduct under the law and publish its findings, especially where the behaviour of a public official falls short of criminality but is considered to be immoral, unethical or inappropriate.

CNS has contacted the commission and we are awaiting a response.