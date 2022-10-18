DVDL opens new WB office with no inspection pit

New DVDL West Bay Office

{L-R) DVDL’s Licensing Officers Niuvis Carter and Teneisha Johnson, and Customer Service Officer Sidehan Whittaker

DVDL West Bay Office Ribbon Cutting (L-R) DVDL Director David Dixon, Minister Bernie Bush, Minister Andre Ebanks, Minister Sabrina Turner, Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine, Minister Jay Ebanks, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Parliamentary Secretary Heather Bodden and Nikki Ebanks

(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) opened its new West Bay office last Friday but there is still no inspection pit at the location. The office is bigger and will have more staff and more parking than the old office, which was situated on a small cramped plaza across from the West Bay Police Station.

Officially opened by a number of government dignitaries, the new office is located at Jacques Scott Market Place next to Foster’s supermarket. But there is no inspection area, despite plans announced in 2019 for DVDL to offer them in West Bay.

The new 1,200sq.ft office offers a larger lobby area, more seating and a public restroom and is user-friendly for the elderly and people with disabilities. During the course of this year, 14,241 customers attended the old West Bay office, illustrating the need for more space and staff, but also for an inspection area, since the district has only one private garage licensed to do government vehicle inspections.

CNS has contacted the DVDL to ask what happened to the previous plans for a pit at the new site and we are awaiting a response.

Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who has responsibility for the DVDL, said the old office could no longer provide the level of service that the government wants customers and employees to experience. “This location will not only offer more office space for our customers but will provide better accommodation for our staff, and a place for more equipment, such as the drivers’ licensing machine and QLogik ticketing system,” he said.

DVDL Director David Dixon said the department was still working on making it more convenient for residents to access the services they need. “We are striving to adapt and modernise our services, including those offered online, to better meet the needs of our customers”, he said.