Drug smuggling suspects on the loose in East End
(CNS): Three men abandoned a boat on the shore by Paradise Villas in East End and escaped into the bushes yesterday after they were chased by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard. CICG officers on patrol spotted a suspicious vessel with three men aboard approaching the shore at high speed, but when the coastguard boat moved to intercept them, the men abandoned it and fled onto the shore. The police helicopter and armed officers responded and conducted a search but the suspects have not yet been found.
The police recovered the boat, which was carrying several packages containing over 250lbs of ganja, two firearms and a large amount of ammunition. The matter is currently under investigation and efforts to find the men are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222.
The criminals will just find another illegal substance to bring in. Border control is the answer and deporting criminals that are already here.
From the inabilities experienced in the current system of interdiction the time has now come for these islands to investigate into a more efficient and less risk averse system of patrolling our coastline. The criminals are not easing up on drug and human smuggling and regrettably the methods we are employing are not as efficient as they can be.
More enforcement agencies are turning to drones which are much more advantageous . Drones fly much higher ,can remain airbourne for a much longer time and can be fitted with armamanents for desruction or neutralising of their quarry.
Drones used in tandem with maritime patrol vessels is a lethal combination and the technique would sow fear in the most determined criminals. It strikes me that with the threat heading in the direction in which it seems to be going the authorities will be hard pressed to contain it, let alone provide a deterrent.
Consider also that drone technology will be offering a new world of opportunities for Caymanians wishing to go into law enforcement or the other protective agencies . And with developments the way they are now , drone use may be just as economically feasible as the current helicopters. Another advantage is that weatherwise ,drones are much more versatile than our present helicopters which, as far as I understand are not really adapted to fly in adverse weather conditions.
I am not advocating discontinuing the use of helicopters. Rather I am suggesting that we lessen our reliance this aircraft and use them in a more strategic way , in tandem drones which are more versatile , able to cover a more extensive area, fly higher,are much quieter, can stay airbourne for much longer ,is not subject to human fatigue and in confrontation is less risk averse.
Human trafficking, drug and weapons smuggling are an ever growing challenge to jurisdictions such as ours . It seems to me , the quicker we prepare and protect our borders ,the less possibility there will be for us to be overwhelmed by criminal elements.
Where ganja is still being brought illegally into this jurisdiction, as in this case by boat, it risks the danger of guns and ammunition being brought in too (as in this instance).
If there were decriminalisation of personal use of cannabis by adults in private (such as, for example, possession, consumption and/or cultivation is restricted to private premises, where cultivation is set at 5 cannabis trees per household per premises), that might very well lead to a reduction of these type of instances, because the demand from other jurisdictions drops.
Jamaicans
Legalise the herbs and it’s one less reason for these boats to come over. I’m betting the guns and ammunition are a lot more profitable than 250lbs of bush weed
So if the non-ganja is more profitable then legalising weed will not stop the illegal trades now will it?
More people smoking weed than wanting a gun.
Allow legal local cultivation and watch importation, along with the guns and ammo, decrease!
Can we please just legalise ganja and tax dispensary sales? It’ll remove the trafficking incentive of that bush grade bud, create jobs, and provide a healthy revenue stream to help off-set the DP’s billion dollar spending habit – which is far more dangerous than any spliff. Oops I’m pipe dreaming again.