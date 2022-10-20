Drug smuggling suspects on the loose in East End

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel (file photo)

(CNS): Three men abandoned a boat on the shore by Paradise Villas in East End and escaped into the bushes yesterday after they were chased by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard. CICG officers on patrol spotted a suspicious vessel with three men aboard approaching the shore at high speed, but when the coastguard boat moved to intercept them, the men abandoned it and fled onto the shore. The police helicopter and armed officers responded and conducted a search but the suspects have not yet been found.

The police recovered the boat, which was carrying several packages containing over 250lbs of ganja, two firearms and a large amount of ammunition. The matter is currently under investigation and efforts to find the men are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222.