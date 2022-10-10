Driver’s failed forgery turns ban into crime
(CNS): A driver who was stopped for speeding in West Bay last year landed himself a criminal conviction after he produced a forged insurance certificate for the court in an effort to dodge a driving ban. Theodore O’Neil Morgan had been given tickets for speeding and driving without an inspection certificate, vehicle licence or insurance, but he used an old insurance certificate as a template to forge a false one for the uninsured Toyota he had been driving.
When the prosecution took a closer look at the certificate, they discovered that the signature on the document was likely false because at the time the document was purportedly issued the individual named was not the person at the insurance provider who was authorised to sign.
There was also no record in the system of Morgan having acquired and paid for his insurance. As a result, the crown charged him with trying to dodge the mandatory year-long ban he faced for driving without insurance.
But Morgan, who had plans to become a lawyer, denied the allegations of forgery and stood trial. He said that although he couldn’t remember the exact circumstances of when and how he paid the insurance and got the certificate, after he was stopped by the police he went home and found it in a document pouch at his home. He said that the mistake was on the part of the insurer as their system was open to errors.
Justice Cheryll Richards, who presided over the case without a jury earlier this year, delivered her verdict Friday, finding Morgan guilty of forging the document and then using it to deceive the traffic court. She said she found aspects of his evidence both “implausible and inconsistent”, while the evidence from the employees of the insurance company was clear and credible. Richards said Morgan was not an honest witness and she did not believe him.
Having been found guilty, Morgan now has a criminal conviction and faces far more serious consequences than a driving ban and traffic fines, possibly even jail time. He has been bailed until sentencing next month.
Category: Local News
Peaky Blinder
I’d give him status with a commendation
Not Caymanian. Jail and then deport!
MLA material
I hope that our lackadaisical Cayman Islands Immigration Dpt. is paying attention:
Uncle Sam and the UK ANNUALLY deports plane loads of ill-behaved criminals from Jamaica; yet Cayman chooses to retain and protect such persons almost indefinitely- even when they are charged with a criminal offence!
If this ‘Morgan’ is a Caymanian, lock his jackass up to serve time for his malicious deceit!
If he is a man from elsewhere, DEPORT his rear end home to never return, as it is high that time our Cayman Islands Govt. deals with matters that are important to the security of our islands from the destruction of the few who arrive here from elsewhere.
What a “Dip Stick”!
One more who should not be a lawyer. (Not sure where someone with such lack of morals should work, but not as a lawyer.)
If he doesn’t get into law school he can still have a successful career as a Member of Parliament.
Does anyone start out to become a lawyer at 40, when they are already a successful reviewed actor, composer and singer triple threat? Fake it til you make it – literally!
Or Mr. Cayman, lol
These ridiculous alibis crack me up. Reminds me of another big trial going on. Dumbass crooks bulls——ing their way through life have a hard time when it gets down to it in court.
Law is clearly not his calling then; at least he found out before embarking on 7yrs+ to qualify to practice….
Probably need to update this, to indicate that he was unconvincing recently on the set of “Insurance Company Forgot”, and that he no longer holds a valid license to drive: https://www.celebsagewiki.com/theo-morgan
Holy maloney!