Driver’s failed forgery turns ban into crime

(CNS): A driver who was stopped for speeding in West Bay last year landed himself a criminal conviction after he produced a forged insurance certificate for the court in an effort to dodge a driving ban. Theodore O’Neil Morgan had been given tickets for speeding and driving without an inspection certificate, vehicle licence or insurance, but he used an old insurance certificate as a template to forge a false one for the uninsured Toyota he had been driving.

When the prosecution took a closer look at the certificate, they discovered that the signature on the document was likely false because at the time the document was purportedly issued the individual named was not the person at the insurance provider who was authorised to sign.

There was also no record in the system of Morgan having acquired and paid for his insurance. As a result, the crown charged him with trying to dodge the mandatory year-long ban he faced for driving without insurance.

But Morgan, who had plans to become a lawyer, denied the allegations of forgery and stood trial. He said that although he couldn’t remember the exact circumstances of when and how he paid the insurance and got the certificate, after he was stopped by the police he went home and found it in a document pouch at his home. He said that the mistake was on the part of the insurer as their system was open to errors.

Justice Cheryll Richards, who presided over the case without a jury earlier this year, delivered her verdict Friday, finding Morgan guilty of forging the document and then using it to deceive the traffic court. She said she found aspects of his evidence both “implausible and inconsistent”, while the evidence from the employees of the insurance company was clear and credible. Richards said Morgan was not an honest witness and she did not believe him.

Having been found guilty, Morgan now has a criminal conviction and faces far more serious consequences than a driving ban and traffic fines, possibly even jail time. He has been bailed until sentencing next month.