Driver rescued after car explodes following crash

(CNS): A driver is currently in hospital being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the car he was in exploded following an early morning crash Saturday. The emergency services were called out to Shamrock Road, Bodden Town, near Brightview Drive at around 3am following reports of the smash followed by an explosion. The driver was helped out of the burning car by a resident at the location. When the Cayman Islands Fire Service arrived, they extinguished the blaze while the ambulance took the driver to the hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the police and anyone with information about the circumstances of the collision is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-777 or the website.