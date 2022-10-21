Driver killed in crash on Queen’s Highway

(CNS): Police are currently investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision shortly after 6:00 Friday morning on the Queen’s Highway in East End. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the silver Honda Fit was being driven by a woman who was alone in the car when it was involved in a crash and caught fire near to Sunnyfield Road. Police said the roadway is still closed as the scene is being processed and traffic is being diverted back towards Frank Sound Road and East End respectively. No further details have yet been released. The woman is the twelfth person to be killed on Cayman’s roads this year.