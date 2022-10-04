Driver critical following light-pole smash
(CNS): A woman is in hospital in critical condition after she was extracted from a red Honda Integra by the Cayman Islands Fire Service early Tuesday morning, 4 October. The woman, who was alone in the car, crashed into a utility pole on Shamrock Road near Impulse Close and Northward Road at around 2:00am.
Police said the Honda was travelling westbound when it left the roadway and hit the CUC pole. No other vehicle was involved.
The road was partially closed for a period of time this morning but has since been fully re-opened. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Cayman needs to source new utility poles. The ones they have keep moving in front of vehicles especially late at night.
The accident happened before 2:00 a.m. and people who left the Eastern District before 6:00 a.m. was stucked in traffic for hours – some almost 3 hours! This is horrible!
It seems like a long time to process a scene for a 1 car accident. If we guess that maximum it took a total of 1 hour for them to respond, remove her and get her on her way to hospital. I would think the road would be open latest 5am.
always a Honda driving like a maniac. no cops pulling anyone over. great place.