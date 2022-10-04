Driver critical following light-pole smash

Crash on Shamrock Road (from social media)

(CNS): A woman is in hospital in critical condition after she was extracted from a red Honda Integra by the Cayman Islands Fire Service early Tuesday morning, 4 October. The woman, who was alone in the car, crashed into a utility pole on Shamrock Road near Impulse Close and Northward Road at around 2:00am.

Police said the Honda was travelling westbound when it left the roadway and hit the CUC pole. No other vehicle was involved.

The road was partially closed for a period of time this morning but has since been fully re-opened. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.