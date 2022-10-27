Domestic light bill subsidy extends to year-end

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has announced a three-month extension to the Electricity Assistance Programme (EAP) until the end of the year to help the public cope with what would otherwise have been a significant leap in monthly bills. Even though we can expect the next three months to be cooler than the last three summer months, the fuel burned in October and in the coming months was purchased by CUC at a time when oil prices were at their recent peak.

Given the period of unusually high fuel costs, the government will continue the rate cap for eligible residential customers who are consuming between 101 and 2000KWh. An average household bill in Grand Cayman consuming 1,800 kWh per month will see a saving of around CI$90.

The subsidy goes beyond CUC’s own relief programme, which was approved by OfReg and caps fuel factor costs at CI$0.20 per kWh. However, that is not a grant programme and the power supplier will recoup this reduction throughout 2023. The cut comes when fuel cost for electricity consumption in October is the highest so far for the year but they are expected to decrease for November’s consumption, CUC has said.

“CUC is committed to providing ongoing support to its customers through these difficult times and it was important that we seek approval from OfReg to provide fuel factor relief at this time,” said CUC president Richard Hew. “This will ease the burden on residents and businesses at a time when they need it most. Global events continue to negatively impact local businesses and the cost of living, not only in the Cayman Islands but around the world.”

He said CUC was committed to doing what it could to assist customers during these tough times while at the same time taking steps to remain a reliable and financially viable operation.

There has been no indication so far from the Dart, the new owners of Cayman Brac Power and Light Co., whether or not Cayman’s wealthiest businessman is going to offer residents in the Sister Islands any help.

But as had been projected, increased residential consumption over the summer months, combined with rising fuel costs, resulted in significantly increased electricity costs, which appear set to continue even with the help from CUC. The government has already spent more than $5 million on the summer subsidy programme and the extension is expected to be a similar amount. It has helped more than 22,000 households across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

Premier Wayne Panton said the government is fully committed to preparing for further price increases and reducing one of the biggest household expenses for most families.

“Around the world, the soaring cost of living is being driven in part by the cost of fuel, and the resulting cost of energy,” he said. “Here at home, our government is committed to helping our people get through these challenging times by offering a direct subsidy to their electricity bills. This will help blunt the impact of the sharp increases in utility bills, providing much-needed relief for those who need it.

“Although fuel costs are expected to plateau in the coming winter months, fuel costs remain relatively high when compared to a year ago. For example, at 24 cents per kWh, October’s fuel cost estimate is double what it was in January of this year. This means that even though consumption should be going down because it is cooler, bills may remain relatively high for most households,” Panton added.

“In the face of increasing costs of living, the three-month extension of the electricity assistance programme is yet another of more than a dozen initiatives put in place by government to help lower and manage costs for residents during these difficult times.”

These include the free school meals programme, the displaced tourism worker stipend, health insurance payments, cost of living adjustments for the public sector and honorariums to public service pensioners. The programme initially announced in June 2022 gave households a government subsidy applied directly to their electricity bills, effectively reducing what customers had to pay to their utility company. Between July to September 2022, customers on average saved a total of CI$66.20 on their monthly utility bills.

Panton said the extension was part of the government’s people-driven commitment to provide comfort to those currently enduring difficult times.

“As a government, we understand how hard these times are for families, senior citizens and young adults, and we will not make excuses or say that nothing can be done,” he said. “That is why we have been working diligently since May last year to put in place more than a dozen initiatives to lower direct costs and help people protect their income as we brace ourselves to get through the economic challenges that will continue to face us for the foreseeable future.

“We understand that things are tough, and people are experiencing financial stress, but we are here to help and give our people hope. If we each do our part, and we work together, we can get through these tough times,” Panton added.

The government’s extended programme will continue to provide assistance to over 80% of the residential customers of CUC and Cayman Brac Power and Light over the next three months.