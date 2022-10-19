Defendant accused of interfering with witnesses

(CNS): A 39-year-old woman from George Town has been charged with two counts of obstructing the course of justice and one count of conspiracy to obstruct the course of justice. Police said that on Friday, 14 October, she was arrested in relation to incidents where she allegedly attempted to dissuade a witness from giving evidence in an ongoing court case in which the woman is the defendant. A 57- year-old man from Bodden Town was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to obstruct the course of justice in relation to the same case.

The RCIPS said the woman was arrested and later charged in relation to incidents that took place on 8 and 9 October, when the woman is alleged to have tried to dissuade a witness from giving evidence in in the case in which the woman is the defendant. The man is alleged to have conspired with her and made contact with the same witness in order to dissuade that person from going to court.

The man has been placed on bail as investigations continue. The woman appeared in court on 17 October, where she was bailed with conditions pending a further appearance.