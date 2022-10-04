Customs officer faces trial over two loaded guns

(CNS): Timothy McKenzie (45), a customs officer currently on required leave with full pay while on remand at HMP Northward, has pleaded not guilty to four gun-related charges and is expected to go on trial before the end of this year. McKenzie appeared in court Friday and denied the illegal possession of two loaded semi-automatic pistols and a significant amount of ammunition. McKenzie has requested a jury trial, which is expected to last around five days.

The guns were recovered from the customs officer’s home on Kingfisher Street in Bodden Town during a police raid in August. In addition to the 9mm and .45 calibre semi-automatic loaded pistols and about 50 rounds of ammunition, the police found an undisclosed quantity of ganja. A woman was also arrested but she has not been charged.

McKenzie is one of more than a dozen public servants currently on enforced paid leave as a result of pending criminal cases.