CUC customers cut use but growth fuels profits

CUC at work

(CNS): With over 900 more new customers, as Grand Cayman’s population continues to grow, Caribbean Utilities Company continued to generate profits in the last quarter, even as people begin to reduce their electricity consumption. According to the power provider’s latest unaudited accounts for the three months ended 30 September, the period reflected a 3% growth in customers, so even with lower average consumption in the face of high fuel prices, CUC’s net earnings were still $300,000 more than this time last year.

CUC said that as global fuel prices continued to rise in the third quarter, power generation expenses increased by 70% on costs in 2021, largely as a result of a 75% increase in the average fuel price per imperial gallon over the summer. The average Fuel Cost Charge rate billed to consumers for Q3 2022 was $0.29 per kWh, compared to $0.17 in 2021. Although CUC passes on all the fuel costs to its customers, the government subsidy helped reduce the overall bills that people had to pay.

The government has now expanded that subsidy and will be continuing to cap rates until the end of the year.

Despite efforts by residential customers to cut fuel consumption, the growing number of customers saw CUC experience a new system peak load record of 113.573 megawatts. But the company said that its network remained reliable and safe and that Tropical Storm Ian caused only minimal physical damage.

With a new deal for battery storage that will help CUC increase the use of renewables, President and CEO Richard Hew said the company was keen to press on with solar projects.

“The state of the current global fuel markets emphasizes the need and our desire to advance activities under the Integrated Resource Plan as quickly as possible, particularly utility-scale solar projects, to transition to more sustainable energy solutions that bring price stability and reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

“Tropical Storm Ian also reminds us of the importance of building resilient systems such as our indoor substations to adapt to more frequent storms brought by climate change.”

The Integrated Resource Plan is CUC’s own proposal for getting Cayman to its target of using 70% renewable energy within the next 15 years. But the government has not yet set out the details of its plan to ensure public investment in future renewable projects.

See full press release below: