COVID patient with other health problems dies

(CNS): The Health Services Authority has reported that a COVID-19 patient who was suffering from severe comorbidities died on Thursday. The patient had received two doses of the vaccine but had not had a booster shot. Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent stressed the importance of the vaccination and the booster doses for the elderly and immunocompromised.

“The Moderna (bivalent) booster is on island, and I encourage our elderly and immunocompromised, as well as their caretakers and healthcare workers, to get boosted,” Dr Gent stated. “As it has been said often, research has shown us that the two doses of the vaccination in conjunction with the recommended booster doses will keep people out of the hospital, so I stress once again: get vaccinated and boosted.”

Government is no longer reporting levels of COVID infection in the community and is instead reporting in real-time those who have tested positive who die and hospitalisations on a monthly basis, though officials have said that any notable increases in hospitalisations will be announced to the public immediately.

However, during his recent round of media appearances after taking up office, Dr Gent has said that there could be hundreds of new infections of COVID-19 per week. On average around 60 cases of Covid are being picked up each week as a result of screen testing but the real figure could be ten times that. He said most of the current infections are the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants that circulated widely this summer.

The COVID-19 Moderna (bivalent) booster is now available, and the full vaccination schedule for the COVID-19 fall booster programme can be found here.