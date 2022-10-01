COVID-19 claims another severely ill patient

Faith Hospital, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Public Health officials have confirmed another COVID-related death in the Sister Islands on Friday, 30 September. The patient, who had severe commodities, was the fifth person to die last month where COVID-19 was a factor, making September the deadliest month for the coronavirus here since the pandemic began. The individual had received two doses of the vaccine as well as a booster.

While Public Health noted that the patient was suffering from other medical problems, no details of those conditions or the age of the patient were released. The virus has now claimed 34 lives in the Cayman Islands since March 2020.

The government has stopped reporting any statistics relating to infection levels of COVID-19 in the community, largely because people have stopped getting official PCR tests since the requirement to do this was dropped, despite a mandate to report positive cases.

Instead, the Public Health Department now informs the public of all deaths relating to COVID and is issuing a monthly update on hospitalisations and vaccine numbers. Publishing PCR-positive test numbers no longer gives an accurate reflection of the real level of infection, officials say.

But even without official case numbers and no indication for several weeks as to how many COVID-positive patients are in the hospital, the community is well aware of the persistence of the virus due to the number of friends and family who are infected.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton again stressed the importance of the vaccination and the booster doses, especially among the elderly and immunocompromised.

“It is imperative that we continue to use all the resources at our disposal to protect ourselves and our loved ones from severe illness and death from COVID-19, and our best resource continues to be the vaccine,” she said. “Research has shown us that the two doses of the vaccination in conjunction with the recommended booster doses will keep people out of the hospital, so I stress once again: get vaccinated and boosted.”

CNS has requested the latest information from the PHD relating to the virus and we are awaiting a response.