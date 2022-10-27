Cops urge murder witness to come forward

Crime scene of murder on 14 October 2022 (from social media)

(CNS): Detectives with the RCIPS are urging a driver who witnessed the murder of Ian Duffell in West Bay on Friday, 15 October, to come forward. Duffell (51) was stabbed to death in a yard on Birch Tree Hill Road, near the junction of Capt Joe and Osborn Road, just before 11pm that night. Police know that a man drove by at the time Duffell was under attack because he had shouted out to the assailant in an attempt to stop the assault. The RCIPS said that any information that person can provide, however small, could assist with this investigation.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man from West Bay the day after the murder, but he has not been charged and it is understood he has been released on police bail.

The driver and any other witnesses are encouraged to call the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Alternatively, anonymous tips may be submitted through the police website.