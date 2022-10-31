Cops hunt armed robbers after gas station stick-up
(CNS): Police are on the lookout for four men after an armed stick-up at a gas station shop in Bodden Town Friday night. Police said the robbers burst into Mostyn’s Convenience and Liquor Store on Bodden Town Road around 8:30pm. Three of the four men who threatened staff and demanded cash and other items were carrying handguns. The four men made off with a quantity of cash, liquor and cigarettes in an unknown direction.
Police who arrived on the scene following the 911 call said they did an extensive search of the area where the incident occurred and the police helicopter was also deployed to help find the gang of armed robbers, but they could not be found.
All four men were dressed in dark-coloured clothing, but no further descriptions were given.
Detectives investigating the robbery are asking anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Tips can also be submitted to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 947-7777 or online.
Singling out Jamaicans only is wrong especially when there are others here who are clearly adding to this crime dynamic. They need to go too especially those depriving Caymanians of opportunities and not acting in the best interest of Cayman.
Oooh please hush with this more camera’s bullshit again the police and law enforcement budget is large than a few small countries. What do we have to show for it but pure Rubbish. This issue is an immigration issue that neither the UK nor its useless Governor cares to deal with and our political dingbats and morons cannot not deal with it. Increasing this population is lunacy and will lead catastrophic situations and outcomes, more crime and more violence.
Wisdom can save a lot of stress and chaos. Cayman has the money from annual surpluses to invest in Singapore style top quality cameras throughout the island. If applied these 4 would be apprehended. Otherwise continue to dink around with Sherlock Holmes looking for clues fluff and crime will persist. Cayman is LOADED with cash. No excuses for this crime
Except we already installed CCTV and it went the way things around here usually do…
Comparing Cayman to Singapore is laughable. In Singapore public service is a well-paid respectable career/calling that attracts the best and brightest Singaporeans. In Cayman… not so much.
Sadly, the number of gun crimes considering the size of the Islands and the populous of the Islands has probably now put us on par or not far behind Jamaica in terms of gun crimes. It is also worrying that we are no longer alarmed at the fact that we have a very serious problem here – we’ve even had a shootout on the SMB right in front of the Westin! And yet not a word from the commissioner, our politicians, the Governors office – or anyone! So, I take it that this is our new norm and we need to just accept it – that this is how it will be in Cayman moving forward. The criminals have won it seems. Very sad indeed!
I don’t accept it. I WON’T accept it. We should not be complacent. My neighbor says, “well, glad it wasn’t you or me got held up.” Isn’t that a cheery attitude.
We must be proactive. When we see stuff, we need to report it. This is our island. If the shitbirds that are screwing it up are from us, they need to be taken down. Same goes no matter where they are from.
Somebody knows who they are. Let CIG offer a reward for arrest and conviction. There is money well spent.
2:24 pm All three sides are friends, RCIP, Govt. And opposition. No change coming for 2 yrs.
The police wants us, the public with no means of protecting ourselves, to inform on people who have the means of hurting us? No thanks. If I had some reasonable way to defend my life, family and property after doing the right thing, such as access to a legally owned firearm I would snitch in a heart beat if I knew.
I’m tired of watching my island fall apart and fall victim to people who don’t care about it and those they hurt, but lets be realistic here. I simply can’t risk it given I’m not allowed the means to defend myself. I mean, Not even a crossbow I’m allowed to have. The government and some weak spined individuals here are completely afraid anyone other than them owning firearms and weapons because they think the gates and the police protect them. A siren means nothing when help is minutes away.
It will all change soon enough because these thugs are getting away with more and more every weekend. When it starts affecting more regular people, there is no firearm license requirement that any of us law abiding folk will care about. We will obtain the means to defend ourselves and our family and ignore the law once the threshold of safety is broken. We are getting close to the point, just wait for the financial crash to happen and jobs/businesses start going away.
So to all those charged with governing and leading this island, I urge you make the safety a priority, because once we regular people have to start defending ourselves for real, we will realize that all these decades of believing we needed the government to do will come to a halt. The entire island will start to change.
12:15 U want a licenced gun? So these idiots can come to your house randomly to inspect hour gun, seize it saying it not licenced only to have you provide the paid permit they gave u and get it back on appeal!?
Keeping my mouth shut.Cant trust um.
There is no difference between “four” and “nineteen”.
Of course, being such a metropolis where no one knows anyone it’ll be almost impossible for our overworked and understaffed police force to identify these mysterious culprits.
“All four men were dressed in dark-coloured clothing, but no further descriptions were given”. Four days and changes of clothes later, the public rest assured this will be added to the expanding warehouse of unsolved RCIPS whodunnits. Police Investigators, who presumably do that full-time for livelihood, really need to Google “how to take a perpetrator description”.
These 3 people that are robbing are probably the same ones that escaped from the drug boat.
The police are suppose to have dogs, that are trained, they should be able to follow the tracks of wanted people.
This island is too small, for people to escape for so long, and not captured.
3 plus who?
Stop the greed and corruption with work permits. Simple. If you dont then more will occur and worse. Simple.
What’s simple would be to halt any more Jamaicans from coming to Cayman.
Increase penalty for possession of illegal firearms.
Stop hiring Jamaican cops.
It’s so obvious to anyone except Mac, Saunders, Kenneth and Seymour who need their votes.
Increase the penalty for illegal firearms… yes that will do it.. lets threaten them with more laws. Its clear that the threat of punishment does not work with people who don’t care about the law.
However, I agree with your other points. Except if we just stop hiring Jamaican cops we also need to understand how we are going to have a staffed police force, if that is what we as an island intend to have.
Bring police from the UK.
They won’t have any family connections, and they won’t give a damn who you are.
This of course will not be popular with our politicians.
May be quite popular with the light poles though.
Cayman has imported hundreds of UK officers, and CoPs and hasn’t helped so far. Dare say, worse than ever.
…but they could not be found…On the rock the size of a postage stamp…