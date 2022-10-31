Cops hunt armed robbers after gas station stick-up

Mostyn’s Esso Gas Station (from website)

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for four men after an armed stick-up at a gas station shop in Bodden Town Friday night. Police said the robbers burst into Mostyn’s Convenience and Liquor Store on Bodden Town Road around 8:30pm. Three of the four men who threatened staff and demanded cash and other items were carrying handguns. The four men made off with a quantity of cash, liquor and cigarettes in an unknown direction.

Police who arrived on the scene following the 911 call said they did an extensive search of the area where the incident occurred and the police helicopter was also deployed to help find the gang of armed robbers, but they could not be found.

All four men were dressed in dark-coloured clothing, but no further descriptions were given.

Detectives investigating the robbery are asking anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Tips can also be submitted to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 947-7777 or online.