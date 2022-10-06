Cops appeal for witnesses in 7MB shooting

(CNS): The police are making another public appeal to find anyone who may have seen a shooting in the Seven Mile Beach area last month. The incident took place off the West Bay Road just south of Lime Tree Bay Avenue, close to Government House, the governor’s residence, at around 4am on Saturday, 24 September. Several shots were reportedly fired and one man was wounded and taken to hospital in a white Honda sedan.

While he has since been discharged, the Criminal Investigation Department is looking for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.