Conch season ahead but restrictions remain
(CNS): The local conch season opens next Tuesday but officials from the Department of Environment are reminding people that restrictions remain in place limiting the catch and where conch can be taken. Marine Park rules and boundaries remain in full effect at all times and no conch may be taken from within the Marine Reserve even within the season, which lasts until April. The daily catch limit is five conchs per person or a maximum of ten per boat with two or more people aboard.
No one can or allow anyone else to take purchase, receive, offer for sale, exchange or donation, or possess more than five conchs from Cayman waters. Only queen conch may be taken.
Queen conch remains under threat in our region and the wider Caribbean. NOAA in the United States is currently going through a consultation process about listing the queen conch as an endangered species due to its decline across its range. Here in Cayman, the mean density of conch has been decreasing for many years, despite efforts to protect it, as a result of poaching.
Suspicious behaviour in action can be reported to the DoE Enforcement on 949-8469 or 916-4271 or 911.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
It’s a free-for-all out there. Expanded parks with no enforcement officers on patrol is a complete waste of time.
The marine park in front of my place was completely cleaned out three years ago. Had to be a weeks worth of nighttime piaching or more. It was a real shame. There were big conchs every 15 ft. all over.
The DOE is, at the very least, culpable of extreme dereliction of duty for not proactively protecting this and other resources even when they have been given direct and explicit information when and where large scale poaching takes place. There is evidence of, at the very least, tacit complicity with those who engage in poaching activities. This terrible situation is their doing. There is evidence of corruption within the ranks of some in the enforcement division of DOE, and that corruption goes beyond DOE officers who more often than not can be seen in bars while on duty as opposed to doing the job which they should be doing and are highly remunerated for. This is an issue which has yet to be taken seriously, let alone rectified.