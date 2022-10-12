Cocaine washes up on Cayman Brac shore

(CNS): The police collected an undisclosed quantity of cocaine on Saturday after “a number of packages” washed up on the shoreline in the Bight area of Cayman Brac. The packages were recovered at around 7:30pm, after which officers conducted an extensive search in the area and maintained watch on the location until the police helicopter arrived.

The Air Operations Unit conducted an aerial search of the Brac and Little Cayman but no additional packages were found. The packages were removed from Cayman Brac to be destroyed.

The RCIPS encourages the public to call their district police station and report any suspicious package or activities.