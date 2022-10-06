Clerk confirms receipt of Bush’s resignation letter

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush in the Legislative Assembly, 30 January 2020

(CNS): The clerk of parliament confirmed Thursday that she had received a letter of resignation from McKeeva Bush as speaker of the House of Parliament. The letter has not yet been released and CNS has been unable to confirm what it contained regarding the scandal that led to pressure for him to step down.

But since the veteran West Bay MP is not planning to swap his speaker’s seat for one on the backbench for more than two months, the opposition is still pressing Deputy Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks to put their no-confidence vote on the order paper to ensure Bush’s immediate and certain departure from high office.

In a letter sent today to Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, following her refusal yesterday to accept the motion for the vote, Ebanks-Wilks said that their motion was filed out of time. However, this appears to be inaccurate.

The PPM leader has written back to the deputy speaker setting out why the motion was filed in time and urging her to accept it and let the vote go ahead. McTaggart said that her “ruling is patently wrong”, and while her inexperience may explain why she made the mistake in calculating the time, given the gravity of the motion she should have consulted the attorney general.