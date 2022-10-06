Clerk confirms receipt of Bush’s resignation letter
(CNS): The clerk of parliament confirmed Thursday that she had received a letter of resignation from McKeeva Bush as speaker of the House of Parliament. The letter has not yet been released and CNS has been unable to confirm what it contained regarding the scandal that led to pressure for him to step down.
But since the veteran West Bay MP is not planning to swap his speaker’s seat for one on the backbench for more than two months, the opposition is still pressing Deputy Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks to put their no-confidence vote on the order paper to ensure Bush’s immediate and certain departure from high office.
In a letter sent today to Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, following her refusal yesterday to accept the motion for the vote, Ebanks-Wilks said that their motion was filed out of time. However, this appears to be inaccurate.
The PPM leader has written back to the deputy speaker setting out why the motion was filed in time and urging her to accept it and let the vote go ahead. McTaggart said that her “ruling is patently wrong”, and while her inexperience may explain why she made the mistake in calculating the time, given the gravity of the motion she should have consulted the attorney general.
See both letters below:
What a mess – anyone note that if Roy’s right about the 5 days notice and the application of the Interpretation Act, then the Clerk was right about the 5 days but wrong about the 10 days?
Ebanks-Wilks made a rookie mistake. Although PPM and Roy are irrelevant and pathetic, Roy was correct. The Deputy Speaker is off to a horrible start with displaying her skills as Speaker. 👎 Shame.
Dear Deputy Speaker,
We the people of the Cayman Islands have no confidence in your competence. Please resign.
The reason that the motion was refused is that PACT does not the public to know that many of their elected members still support Mac and everything he has done. In fact no small number of them want to be him – or at least want to be coached by him in the art of condo procuring and all the ways that he has made money while in office.
CNS – thank you for publishing both letters. Now it should be obvious even to the PACT Koolaid drinkers that the decision to prevent the vote of no confidence was not lawful.
Is Bush’s purported letter of intended future possible resignation not an extremely important matter of public record? If it is part of the public record then why is it not being released pray tell.
Roy’s letter is correct. The Deputy Speakers analysis is rubbish. The Deputy Speaker is in a daze about days and should be removed on the basis of her utter incompetence.