CIG still working on automation of work permits

Finance Minister Chris Saunders at the Chamber of Commerce event

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is still working on developing a secure online automated system that will speed up the process of work permit applications, through WORC, and allow officials to focus on fraudulent or unnecessary applications, as well as cutting mistakes and bias in the decision-making process. Over the last twelve months, despite delays in the system because of increased scrutiny of applications, the number of work permits reached record-breaking levels. But Labour Minister Chris Saunders has said the system is plagued by incomplete applications that fuel delays.

Employers continue to complain about delays in the system and accuse the government of stalling applications. But according to the latest figures from the Economics and Statistics Office, by the end of the first quarter of this year the non-Caymanian population increased by more than 25% since the census count less than six months before that.

More than 30,000 jobs are now held by expatriate workers, over 27,000 of whom are on work permits. With overseas workers now outstripping Caymanians and fueling the rapidly increasing population, there are major concerns about Cayman’s future.

Speaking at a recent Chamber of Commerce luncheon event, Saunders warned that cutting the headcount meant cutting jobs if Caymanians can’t be found and damaging the economy. He said the system has to be improved and automation would improve the quality of applications, because employers would not be able to file incomplete applications, and would speed up the process and reduce the problem of human error and bias.

Saunders noted that genuine mistakes can be made when the workload is as heavy as it is now for WORC staff. Nevertheless, Saunders admitted that, despite efforts over the years to make the system fair, decisions can still be made by people based on who they like or dislike. “As long as we have human beings making decisions, there will be mistakes,” he said.

Saunders outlined the goal of a system where accredited employers with a clean bill of health would be assisted by an automated system that would be much faster. However, applications filed that are not complete or where employers have not proven that they are following the rules would not be approved.

As Cayman’s economy continues to grow, fuelled in part by the reopening of the borders and the continued success of the financial services sector, the catalogue of problems surrounding the labour force also grows, from bosses who are unwilling to train young Caymanians to the exploitation of low-paid overseas workers.

When he became premier, Wayne Panton said that PACT wanted to address the question, asked by many Caymanians, about who we are developing this growing economy for. Over the last 18 months, the PACT Government has been examining the immigration system and ways to improve it, even as the population has soared and is now approaching almost 80,000. But so far, no definitive policy has been established setting out a target population and how that can be balanced.