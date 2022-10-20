CIG still battling to produce full public accounts

(CNS): Seventeen years after the Cayman Islands Government introduced the modern accounting system it now uses, it is still not able to get an unqualified opinion on the entire public sector accounts or produce the completed accounts on time. In a review of the 2021 government books released by the auditor general this week, Auditor General Sue Winspear raised concerns about the need to tackle the ongoing problems affecting this crucial year-end consolidated accounting.

“The government needs to develop and implement an action plan to improve the quality of the consolidated financial statements of the entire public sector, which sets a roadmap for moving from an adverse opinion to a qualified audit opinion in the first instance and an unqualified one in the longer term,” she said in a press release issued with the new report.

Winspear has made a list of formal recommendations to improve matters, including the need to bring the pay and working conditions of staff at statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) in line with the civil service, as required by law. But she said she was more concerned that government estimates the full cost of harmonising all staff terms and conditions before it is implemented by SAGCs because of the impact this is going to have on government finances.

“In 2021, the Health Services Authority were the first to adopt the same pension contribution framework as the civil service and if all SAGCs do the same, the additional cost to the government will be significant,” she warned. “After quantifying the potential cost impact, government will need to take a policy decision on whether to amend the Act or provide SAGCs with sufficient funding in their future budgets to pay for this.”

This year’s submissions from many government entities were delayed, Winspear said, pointing the finger at the finance ministry and the poor leadership on the government transition and its handling of the broad reshuffle of departments within ministries when the new government was elected.

“During the 2021 financial year, there were significant issues that affected the whole of the Cayman Islands Government and I would have expected the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to provide better leadership on these matters,” the auditor general said.

“Many departments were transferred into new ministries in July 2021 after the May elections, which meant the assets, along with liabilities and budgets, had to be transferred. The Ministry of Finance did issue guidance on this but the process was not well handled and instead of all balances for new departments being agreed by the timescale set, many dragged on until after the year-end, affecting the quality of draft financial statements and the accuracy of balances included,” Winspear added.

Several ministries missed the statutory deadline but some finance teams and her audit staff worked through the issues, even though the Office of the Auditor General had to conduct a further seven audits to complete 2021. Winspear called for better reporting to allow users to determine whether resources have been used effectively and efficiently. The budget and subsequent accounts should be measuring the performance of government entities against outputs and outcomes.

Overall, 43 out of 50 public sector entity audits for 2021 have been completed to date and they were all unqualified. The 2020 and 2021 audits of the consolidated Entire Public Sector accounts are ongoing.

The outstanding seven audits are for the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Cayman Islands Airports Authority, Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre, Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs, Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development, Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce and the Entire Public Sector.

Based on the 19 core government audits completed, the financial results of ministries, portfolios and

offices show that all but three recorded a surplus in 2021. The planning ministry and the office of the commissioner of police recorded deficits for the 2021 financial year. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (MFED) broke even.

But across the SAGCs 2021 was a mixed year, with 17 recording surpluses, six deficits and one breaking even. Five SAGCs recorded the most significant surpluses: the Health Services Authority (HSA), the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI), the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, the Segregated Insurance Fund and the Civil Aviation Authority. But for the HSA and PACI the surpluses were due to technical issues such as the revaluation of assets and liabilities rather than from operations. PACI actually had an operating loss

The Water Authority and the National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) were the two SAGCs that recorded the most significant deficits due to the re-measurement of the post-retirement employee healthcare liability. But Winspear warned that a number of public authorities continue to show signs that they are under financial strain.

Winspear said that most public bodies now routinely prepare annual reports to accompany their

financial statements and she urged people to read them to get a deeper understanding of government business. But after improvements in recent years in sending the accounts to parliament, she said she was disappointed that, at the time of completing this audit, only eight of the 43 completed reports for 2021 had made their way into the official public domain via parliament and most reports have not yet been approved by Cabinet to get these important documents to the final step.

“Parliament does not sit frequently enough to table these reports,” she said, before urging parliament to meet more frequently so these reports can become public and for the government entities to publish them on their websites as soon as possible.

Check back to CNS for more detailed stories relating to the reports later this week.