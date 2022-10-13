Caribbean is world’s worst region for diversity loss

Widespread clearing of mangroves is causing environmental concerns

(CNS): The Caribbean and Latin America Region has seen a decline in animal and fish populations of 94% over the last 50 years, according to an analysis of bio-diversity by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) published Thursday in the Living Planet Report 2022. The world has seen a devastating drop of over 69% but this region has fared the worst. Key drivers of biodiversity decline include habitat loss and invasive species (both significant problems for the Cayman Islands), as well as over-exploitation of species, pollution, climate change and diseases.

A million plant and animal species are threatened with extinction, according to the report. Half of the world’s corals have already been lost, and forest areas the size of 27 football fields are lost every minute.

Here in Cayman, most people are aware of the decline of the marine environment and the loss of critical mangrove habitat, but the issue of forest clearance is also a major problem. While the rate of loss here is nothing compared to the Amazon rainforests, the pace is significant and concerning because there is very little left to lose.

Every month Cayman sees planning applications that result in the loss of primary forest and the constant removal of trees and mangroves. As quickly as the National Conservation Council moves to place important habitats under protection, the continuing runaway development undermines those efforts and unprotected land across all three islands steadily disappears, increasingly in previously untouched habitats.

Though it is clear that there is an increasing desire among residents to protect more land, the commercial sector’s appetite for development is also growing.

According to this month’s edition of Flicker, the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit’s magazine, the latest call by the NCC for a new round of nominations for protecting land solicited some 89 nominations from members of the public, nonprofit organisations, landowners and even realtors. But at this point, less than 12% of the Cayman Islands has any formal protection, either under the National Conservation Act or by the National Trust.

The current position internationally, which is about to be formalised at the upcoming, 15th Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, is a goal of 30% of land coming under protection by 2030 as a means of protecting the habitat that species need to survive.

The WWF said that deforestation not only causes carbon emissions, increases droughts, and leads to warmer, drier local climates, it also puts food security at risk. The report calls on policymakers to transform economies so that natural resources are properly valued.

The global and well-established non-profit said that biodiversity loss and climate change share many of the same underlying causes and that actions which transform food production and consumption, rapidly cut emissions, and invest in conservation can mitigate the twin crises.

“The world is waking up to the fact that our future depends on reversing the loss of nature just as much as it depends on addressing climate change. And you can’t solve one without solving the other,” said Carter Roberts, president and CEO of WWF-US, in a press release announcing the startling report.

Rebecca Shaw, global chief scientist of WWF, said the plunge in wildlife populations could have dire consequences for our health and economies.

“When wildlife populations decline to this degree, it means dramatic changes are impacting their habitats and the food and water they rely on. We should care deeply about the unravelling of natural systems because these same resources sustain human life,” she noted.

The Living Planet Index, provided by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), is an early warning indicator of the health of nature. This year’s edition analyses almost 32,000 species populations with more than 838 new species and just over 11,000 new populations added since the 2020 edition.

It provides a comprehensive measure of how wildlife is responding to environmental pressures driven by biodiversity loss and climate change, while also allowing us to better understand the impact of people on biodiversity.