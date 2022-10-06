Bush finally resigns as police fold up inquiry

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush

(CNS): McKeeva Bush has finally announced his resignation from the position of speaker of the House of Parliament, which will come into effect on 30 November. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has also announced that the RCIPS investigation into the allegations against him for sexual harassment is nearing completion.

Bush made the announcement on Radio Cayman’s 6:00pm news on Wednesday, and shortly afterwards the police issued a short statement indicating that the case file would be passed to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In his announcement on Radio Cayman, Bush said that even though some people said he should remain in office, he had given the matter a great deal of thought and, in the interest of all parties given the political nature the situation “had taken on”, he had decided to resign. He said he had written a letter to the premier on Monday tendering his resignation and that it would go to the clerk on Wednesday. However, Bush will now remain in office for a further eight weeks.

Immediately after the resignation announcement, the RCIPS stated, “The Commissioner of Police confirms that the investigation file on the incident involving a senior politician on Tuesday, 13 September, is nearing completion, and will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The news comes shortly after Deputy Speaker Katherine Ebanks-Wilks refused to accept the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the speaker.