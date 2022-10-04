Brown boobies could disappear from the Brac

Brown booby on Cayman Brac shoreline

Cleared slip road on the south side of the Bluff

Sign near the booby bird nesting site

(CNS): The colony of brown boobies on Cayman Brac is declining and could disappear altogether if they are not protected. These striking seabirds, which are declining in numbers worldwide, are found across the region but only on the Brac in the Cayman Islands. They are among the bird species under threat locally and included in the National Conservation Council’s proposed Species Conservation Plan. This would protect six breeds of colonial nesting seabirds across the three islands.

Habitat loss and human disturbance arising from coastal development pose serious threats for many of these species, and the objective of the conservation plan is to stabilise and then increase the number of breeding pairs of all the local nesting seabirds. But the extent to which the ground-nesting brown boobies are now threatened locally makes them in particular need of formal protection.

According to Brackers, in the early 20th Century there were thousands of brown boobies on the island, which nested along most of the coastline. Now there are thought to be just 40 nesting pairs that build their nests between November and August in just three remaining active sites: along the upper ridge of the eastern half of Long Beach, around the eastern tip of the Bluff edge, and on the beach and Bluff edge along the south shore.

Development along the south side of the Bluff edge in recent years has severely disturbed booby nests in the area.

Recently, the government has been clearing a number of sliproads designated as ‘beach access’. The eight access points on both the north and south side of the island were all gazetted some time ago, but the method of clearing has nevertheless caused concern for local conservationists.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment told CNS that, unfortunately, neither they nor the NCC were notified of the work. “When we became aware of it, our Cayman Brac officer visited the area. Thankfully, since nesting season had concluded, no nesting birds, eggs, or chicks were harmed. Had we been consulted, we would have advised for the impact to be minimised by hand-clearing only, outside of the nesting period, since brown boobies are a protected species and do often reuse nest sites.”

All government entities have an obligation to consult with the NCC prior to conducting or permitting any works which may impact the environment, the DoE spokesperson explained. Landowners are urged to consult with the DoE before carrying out work which might impact the environment to encourage sustainable development and to prevent accidental offences to protected species or potected critical habitats.

Proposed area of Critical Habitat for the Brac’s brown booby colony (click to enlarge)

“Our advice in this instance, however, would have been a recommendation only and would not have been binding,” the DoE told CNS, noting the importance of legal protection. “The nesting areas for brown boobies and several other native nesting seabirds are not currently designated as Critical Habitat.”

The NCC can only direct the mitigation or prevent adverse effects to protected areas. One of the only ways to safeguard the habitat that protected species rely on to survive is to adopt the type of species conservation plan the NCC has prepared for the seabirds. However, none of the cleared sliproads appear to be in the proposed area of protection for the brown boobies.

While coastal development poses a significant threat to all nesting seabirds, an additional problem, which is particularly acute on Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, is that of feral cats and free-roaming dogs, which kill chicks. Rats are also suspected to be predators of young birds and eggs, and the invasive green iguanas may also eat seabird eggs.

There are no new proposed restrictions on “take” in the protection plan on any of the birds as they are fully protected under the National Conservation Act. But in order to avoid the imminent local extinction of brown boobies and reverse the decline in the numbers of nesting red-footed boobies on Little Cayman and white-tailed tropicbirds, which nest in rock holes in the side of the Bluff and the sea-facing cliffs at Pedro Bluff on Grand Cayman, it is necessary to protect the habitat as well as the birds.

Given that the nesting habitat of all local seabirds remains at risk from development, human traffic and invasive predators, the conservation plan is the only hope for their future protection. It will set aside a relatively small amount of habitat for the most densely populated unprotected nesting sites and provide appropriate protections to mitigate disturbance from human and animal activity.

However, it needs public support, and residents are asked to take part in the public consultation, which opened last week. People now have the opportunity to contribute their comments and ideas until 4 November.