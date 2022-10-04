Blood bank makes appeal for O-negative type
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Blood Bank is making a critical appeal for Type O-negative blood. All eligible individuals are being asked to donate blood immediately. Supply chain delays from the US due to Hurricane Ian has slowed the receipt of blood, so health officials here said they need to increase local blood donations to meet the needs of patients. Healthy volunteers are also encouraged to donate blood throughout the year to help maintain a stable blood supply.
Just 2.4% of residents are currently blood donors but the HSA is aiming to more than double the number to reach at least 5% of the population.
People under 18 and over 70 or with serious conditions are excluded from giving blood. Anyone who lived in the UK for a cumulative period of at least three months between 1980 and 1996 cannot donate blood because of the outbreak of a fatal variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. People who have had COVID-19 in the past can give blood but those who may have been positive recently or come into contact with the virus are asked to wait at least two weeks before giving blood.
Men can donate every three months and women every four months. Donations can be made Monday –Friday from 7:00am-6:30pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 5:30pm at the Cayman Islands Hospital.
For more information and to book an appointment, visit www.bloodbank.ky or call 244-2674. Walk-ins are also accepted. Those who have not donated before with the Blood Bank can take a brief eligibility test on its website before scheduling an appointment.
Category: Health, Medical Health
In Australia they have scrap stupid cow mad rule! I am happy to give blood.
Moo 🐮
I’d be delighted to donate – I used to regularly when I lived in the UK. But I am not allowed to here because of a fake scare story from 30 years ago.
Maybe if they’d allow the thousands of Brits to donate, they wouldn’t have this issue. Ridiculous rule.
What is the easiest way to find out your blood type?
Have a car accident?
Get rid of the mad cow disease rule and you would get an immediate jump in numbers. Absolutely crazy that we turn away everyone who lived in England 30 years ago
HSA needs to change this ridiculous rule urgently, people’s lives are at risk.
My husband and myself used to give blood regularly. Then we were told we couldn’t because we had lived in Uk during the Mad Cow Disease outbreak. I can however give blood in the UK without any issues.
The HSA has adopted their current regulations from the US and the US are the suppliers of the blood coming from overseas.
I am 0- but have lived in the EU so they don’t want my blood!
Australia has just lifted the ban on previous UK residents donating, and Cayman should do the same. There are thousands of potential donors in the Islands excluded by this outdated rule, and the clinical evidence is now clear that the risk of transmitting CJD is so negligible as to be effectively non-existent.
I dunno. Liz Truss doesn’t give us much confidence that the effects have yet fully waned.
Same rule in the US. Very frustrating.
Please people – if you can. I wish I could but an autoimmune disorder excludes me.