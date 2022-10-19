Activists warn of growing microplastic risk
(CNS): Young local environmental activists from Protect Our Future and Plastic Free Cayman teamed up last weekend for another beach clean-up and collected almost 300lbs of trash from Smith Cove. Noting that the bulk of the debris was plastic and microplastics and that much of it is now becoming micro-environments for various species, the groups are warning that the amount of microplastics on the Cayman Islands shoreline poses an increasing risk to marine life.
“Bottle caps are now homes for marine species,” the activists said after the latest clean-up. “Even baby mangroves are growing through and around plastic bottles. This problem is made worse by the vast amounts of plastic which inundate Cayman’s shores after hurricanes or tropical storms.”
Protect Our Future is working with Plastic Free Cayman to survey different locations in an effort to track the amount of plastic pollution being removed from various sites. Both groups are continuing to push for a plastic ban policy similar to those that have already been rolled out on other Caribbean islands.
The government has committed to implementing a limited ban that would apply to some single-use plastic items, such as bags, cutlery, straws and food containers. Over the years several target dates to implement the policy have come and gone. However, Premier Wayne Panton announced earlier this year that he intended to roll out a ban by October 2022.
“What I have indicated to my team is that I want to have single-use plastic bans in place in the third quarter. That is the target we have,” Panton said in May. “We’ve got to change the way we do things. We can’t just go for convenience to get things done. We got to go and do things deliberately and recognise that we have a planet and an environment and an ecosystem to respect and protect because it enables us to survive.”
Local activists have said they will continue to campaign on this issue and it will be a focus of the upcoming Climate March in George Town, on 4 November.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Environmental Health, Health, Land Habitat, Science & Nature
Micro plastics are in everything. There’s no getting away from it. The average human consumes the same mass as a credit card in micro plastics every year. It’s in bottled water it’s in everything.
Fear not, the nukes will fly soon and none of this will matter.
Looking forward to the single use plastic ban. Completely pointless, but no more picking up after my dog!
20 thousand years of this, 7 more to go.
well it’s October 2022 now isn’t it?
It’s somewhat illogical to protest the third world’s chronic municipal waste failures/corruption/theft and their population’s ritual gully dumping, on a recipient island hundreds of miles down current. Banning single use here, won’t stop ocean plastic and trash dumped from third world. 2 separate issues. Like the third world, there are “homes” in Cayman without potable water, and maybe that should be a focus.
I appreciate the clean up efforts, but a local single use plastics ban is just plain ignorant. Yes, there is a crazy amount of plastic in the ocean. If anyone doesn’t know where it all comes from, Google it. Lots of countries around here basically dump all their garbage into rivers that wash into the ocean. Very ugly videos on Youtube. Stop being brainwashed to chase after my straw when other countries dump hundreds of tons of garbage straight into the ocean.
Just ban them now, no waiting, ban them!
it’s worse than that. micro plastic are found in bottled water.