Activists warn of growing microplastic risk

Trash picked up from Smith Cove on Sunday, 9 October

(CNS): Young local environmental activists from Protect Our Future and Plastic Free Cayman teamed up last weekend for another beach clean-up and collected almost 300lbs of trash from Smith Cove. Noting that the bulk of the debris was plastic and microplastics and that much of it is now becoming micro-environments for various species, the groups are warning that the amount of microplastics on the Cayman Islands shoreline poses an increasing risk to marine life.

“Bottle caps are now homes for marine species,” the activists said after the latest clean-up. “Even baby mangroves are growing through and around plastic bottles. This problem is made worse by the vast amounts of plastic which inundate Cayman’s shores after hurricanes or tropical storms.”

Protect Our Future is working with Plastic Free Cayman to survey different locations in an effort to track the amount of plastic pollution being removed from various sites. Both groups are continuing to push for a plastic ban policy similar to those that have already been rolled out on other Caribbean islands.

The government has committed to implementing a limited ban that would apply to some single-use plastic items, such as bags, cutlery, straws and food containers. Over the years several target dates to implement the policy have come and gone. However, Premier Wayne Panton announced earlier this year that he intended to roll out a ban by October 2022.

“What I have indicated to my team is that I want to have single-use plastic bans in place in the third quarter. That is the target we have,” Panton said in May. “We’ve got to change the way we do things. We can’t just go for convenience to get things done. We got to go and do things deliberately and recognise that we have a planet and an environment and an ecosystem to respect and protect because it enables us to survive.”

Local activists have said they will continue to campaign on this issue and it will be a focus of the upcoming Climate March in George Town, on 4 November.