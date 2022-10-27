34 migrants land in sixth boat this month

Cuban migrants arrive off Cayman Brac, 4 October 2022 (photo courtesy of CBC)

(CNS): Another 34 Cuban migrants came ashore in Cayman Brac Monday lunchtime, the Customs and Border Control has said. The boat was carrying six women and 28 men and was the third in less than a week and the sixth vessel to arrive so far in October. Since the start of the month, 71 migrants have landed here. CNS has asked customs for the current number of Cubans in Cayman and we are awaiting a response, but it is estimated to be over 250.

The migrants are being held on Grand Cayman, either in the Immigration Detention Centre, in temporary accommodation at civic centres or in the community, especially those who are awaiting asylum claims.

No repatriations appear to have taken place to Havana since before the pandemic when both Cayman and Cuba closed their borders. Cuba reopened its borders in May, but no formal deportations have since taken place, though a still undisclosed number of migrants who were living in the community left the island in August.