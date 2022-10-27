34 migrants land in sixth boat this month
(CNS): Another 34 Cuban migrants came ashore in Cayman Brac Monday lunchtime, the Customs and Border Control has said. The boat was carrying six women and 28 men and was the third in less than a week and the sixth vessel to arrive so far in October. Since the start of the month, 71 migrants have landed here. CNS has asked customs for the current number of Cubans in Cayman and we are awaiting a response, but it is estimated to be over 250.
The migrants are being held on Grand Cayman, either in the Immigration Detention Centre, in temporary accommodation at civic centres or in the community, especially those who are awaiting asylum claims.
No repatriations appear to have taken place to Havana since before the pandemic when both Cayman and Cuba closed their borders. Cuba reopened its borders in May, but no formal deportations have since taken place, though a still undisclosed number of migrants who were living in the community left the island in August.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Deport them ASAP!!!!
CNS: The goal of the CIG is to repatriate them ASAP but they must first process any asylum applications, and then they need the cooperation of the Cuban government, and this is where the holdup lies.
This is not working. Need a plan B. It would be cheaper to help them get where they want to go. When the only other option is being sent back to Cuba, you force them to ask for asylum.
CNS: As has been pointed out on the previous thread, if Cayman “helped” Cubans to reach a third country, this would result in a massive influx and an even bigger and more expensive headache for Cayman. There are other issues that have also been pointed out, but the important one to focus on is that the UK would not allow it.
we need a new cuban refugee policy.