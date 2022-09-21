Young activists to protest missing plastic ban

Volunteers at Colliers Beach (photo by Plastic Free Cayman)

(CNS): Members of Protect Our Future will be leading other environmental activists in the Youth Global Climate Protest on Friday. In what is now an annual event inspired by Greta Thunberg, Cayman’s local climate activists will be marching to the Government Administration Buildings to ask the government about progress on the proposed plastic ban.

Cayman’s plastic problem continues to mount as the island not only deals with its own excessive use but has to contend with a massive amount of degrading plastic that washes up on the shore posing a threat to our marine environment.

Last weekend POF activists joined Plastic Free Cayman and 120 local volunteers at Colliers Public Beach for World Clean Up Day and picked up 1,150 pounds from the East End beach. Although much of it was marine debris from nearby islands, the activists said that the hefty trash haul nevertheless included local littering from a sizable dumping ground opposite the beach.

“As we slowly revert back to normal life post-pandemic, Plastic Free Cayman’s urge for a single-use plastic ban is stronger than ever,” the team said in a press release about the event. “As more and more countries continue to launch plastic-free initiatives, such as the most recent single-use plastic ban in India, we believe it is high time the Cayman Islands join this global fight and take a step towards more zero waste solutions.”

The non-profit organisation pointed out that the United Nations estimates there will be around 12 billion tons of waste in our world by 2050. While the Cayman Islands is not a major contributor to this global catastrophe, it is among the small islands that will bear the brunt of this pollution for generations to come.

The young people from POF urged everyone to join the march on Friday and show the government the strength of feeling in the community for a ban. “Now more than ever, youth voice is incredibly important,” the POF team added.

The protest will begin at 3pm on Friday at the Dairy Queen on North Church Street. The climate activists will then march straight to the GAB, where the protest will continue from 3:30-4:30pm on the steps of the building.