Value of imports grows 25% in first half of 2022

Grand Cayman cargo port

(CNS): The total value of merchandise imports grew by 25.2% to $387.56 million during the first quarter of this year compared to the $309.47 million worth of goods imported in 2021, largely as a result of high fuel prices, as petroleum-related products increased in value by 113%, the Economics and Statistics Office has reported. Growth was recorded in most categories, though the increasing cost of many goods was a factor in the rise, rather than an increase in the quantity of being imported.

Alongside the release of the quarterly trade statistics, the ESO also released the Economic Report for the first three months of 2022. While most of the figures in that report have already been reported in the government’s quarterly financial reports, it recorded an increase in GDP in Cayman by 3.8% between 1 January and 31 March.

Officials said the increase in economic activity was broad-based but largely driven by the growth in tourism and transport-related sectors. “Despite rising price pressures, robust demand both locally and internationally continues to spur economic activities in the Islands,” officials stated.