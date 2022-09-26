UK naval ship heading for Cayman Brac

Naval staff aboard HMS Medway

(CNS): The Royal Navy ship HMS Medway was on its way to Cayman Brac, Sunday evening where it will take shelter until Tropical, or more likely Hurricane Ian, passes Grand Cayman. Governor Martyn Roper said he had spoken to the Commander of the vessel and confirmed the naval personnel will come ashore to support the relief effort in the aftermath of the storm once it is safe to do so. With Tropical Storm Ian shifting slightly east and forecast to rapidly intensify as it approaches, Grand Cayman could be in need of the assistance.

“We can’t afford to be complacent,” Roper said in a statement. “The impact from Storm Grace last year is a reminder of what could be in store. With some uncertainty about the track Storm Ian will take, we should continue to prepare for the worst, just in case.”

The National Emergency Operations Centre was activated Sunday afternoon and is meeting regularly until after the storm has passed and the all clear has been given. The UK MOD team and Medway will be fully plugged in to ensure the efforts are coordinated, Roper said.

“We have our RCIPS helicopter to assess damage after the storm has passed and the helicopter in TCI will shortly be en route back to Cayman,” he added.

The NEOC call line is now open and will remain open until the all clear on 1345 949 6555. In an emergency please call 911. Another useful number is the Mental Health Helpline: 1 800 534 6463.