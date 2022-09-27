Sustainability activist to chair National Trust

Melanie Carmichael new NT Chair

(CNS): Melanie Carmichael has been elected as the new chairperson during the Annual General Meeting of the members of the National Trust along with a new board. Carmichael who is well known for her local activism and campaigning on environmental and sustainability issues takes over the board just as Frank Roulstone was appointed as the new CEO.

The change in leadership ushers in a new era for the non-profit that is likely to see it pushing much harder for investment in and awareness of the need for more conservation and protection across the islands for the country’s natural resources and built heritage.

Carmichael was a founding member of both the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, Sustainable Cayman and has a keen appreciation for the consequences for the Cayman Islands in the face of the climate emergency.

Around 120 members attended in person and another 200 voted by proxy. Members elected nine new General Council Members from a list of 18 candidates. Gregory McTaggart (Vice-Chairman) and Dan Peterson (Treasurer) continued on for the second year of their two-year term. Peter Davey was elected as Secretary and General Council Members include Patricia Bradley, Fred Burton, Lauren Dombowsky, Ellen Lazzari, Chris Luijten, Arthurlyn Pedley, Laura Powery Egglishaw, Olivia Scott-Ramirez and Sonya van de Wouw.