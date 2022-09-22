Suspended civil servants mostly from law enforcement

Customs and Border Control officer

(CNS): Nine of the thirteen public servants who were on required leave from the civil service in March this year, on full pay, as a result of pending criminal cases or internal probes were from law enforcement agencies. In response to a freedom of information request by CNS, the Portfolio of the Civil Service released a document detailing the suspension of 13 civil servants but also revealed that there is no centralised data of public officials who have been suspended from their jobs but are receiving their full salary from the public purse.

However, the PoCS did release a document drafted by the deputy governor’s office in relation to civil servants who had been suspended from duty as of March 2022, based on information supplied by civil service managers who had suspended a member of their team for more than 30 days.

The document showed that three police officers, two prison officers and four employees of Customs and Border Control were all suspended. All of the CBC staff and one police officer were facing criminal charges. The rest of the law enforcement staff were facing internal investigations. However, according to other open source information, some of these internal probes have since turned into criminal cases.

A member of staff from WORC was also suspended as a result of a criminal investigation, and one employee of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture was facing criminal charges. One person from DVDL and one person from the Department of Education Services were facing internal investigations.

Two of the CBC officers have been suspended for more than four years, having been placed on required leave in relation to a criminal investigation. While criminal investigations can be notoriously lengthy, one of the prison officers placed on leave as a result of an internal investigation has been at home on full pay since February last year, more than 18 months ago.

However, the document does not give a full or current picture of the suspensions of government employees. The PoCS information manager told CNS that the records we were seeking were not held centrally within the Cayman Islands Government files. As stated in the Civil Service Personnel Regulations, it is the appointing officer, usually the chief officer or department director, with the approval of the head of the civil service, who places government staff on required leave where it is deemed to be in the public interest.

“Therefore each appointing officer retains any record that may be created regarding such personnel decisions,” the official explained. She also confirmed that employees of statutory authorities and government companies are employed under the Labour Act, which makes no legal provision for an equivalent to required leave or for suspension.

It is also difficult to calculate the cost to the public purse of these ongoing suspensions because, even though some of the individuals’ job titles have been disclosed, others are exempt under section 23(1) of the FOI Act relating to personal information.