Ruling hasn’t changed developer-tipped scale

The FIN development project (file photo)

(CNS): The court ruling in the judicial review of the dispute between the National Conservation Council and the Central Planning Authority has not altered the balance between development and conservation in favour of the environment. Despite inaccurate claims being made by some developers, the judgment has only confirmed the NCC’s existing powers to make orders in very limited and specific circumstances, which to date have been used in less than one-quarter of one per cent of planning applications.

“Since the National Conservation Act was passed unanimously by Parliament in 2013, the NCC has always been able to direct government entities to refuse a proposal that could have a negative impact on a designated protected area or the critical habitat of a protected species,” NCC Chairman McFarlane Conolly told CNS. “What the ruling has clarified is that government entities, including the Central Planning Authority, that choose not to follow those directions are acting unlawfully.”

Although many conservationists in the Cayman Islands have significant concerns that the current laws still tip the scales well and truly in favour of development, the court decision has fuelled a surge of misinformation on social media suggesting development is now somehow under threat.

Eden Hurlston, a local environmental activist and a member of Amplify Cayman, said that over-development and culturally and ecologically irresponsible planning and design had not been stopped by the conservation law and this latest ruling has not changed anything.

“Development is, and always has been, tipped heavily in favour of developers,” he told CNS. “Even with the conservation act, there is no way to stop the bulldozers tearing down the mangroves or prevent the CPA granting waivers on high water mark setbacks that lead to unsustainable projects.”

He added, “When it comes to planning applications, there really is no balance between development and conservation, even when that is what the people have said they want. As the public calls for more protection for the environment and an end to this unsustainable situation, especially to protect mangroves and beaches, the more concrete appears to be poured.”

Hurlston, like many activists, believes the conservation law doesn’t go anywhere near far enough and that we need to dramatically change our approach to development, especially given the climate emergency we now face.

“We need to stop giving concessions to luxury developers and use that money for the public good, to acquire remaining coastal land and create green jobs with beach parks, replanting native flora and stopping erosion,” Hurlston said. “We should have stiff penalties for illegally removing mangroves, silting the reef or having non-turtle-friendly lighting. In all planning and design decisions, at every turn, we want the cultural, economic and ecological needs of the people of Cayman prioritised over the profit motive of the developers, with no exceptions.”

The issue of runaway development was a central issue in the 2021 election, but so far not much has been done to stop development. Very little of it is truly sustainable and some minsters are even backing development in the Central Mangrove Wetlands. Just this week, the Ministry of Finance revealed that it had collected more than $18 million than expected in stamp duty, as the unsustainable property boom continues to fuel more development that encroaches on the dwindling natural resources.

While the government has acquired more land to formally place under official protection, reaching 11% of the three islands’ land mass this year, the reality is that more and more land in private hands that had remained undeveloped has now been sold to developers. While experts say we need to be aiming for around 30% of the land to be protected, instead, to feed the demand from overseas rich investors and guest workers seeking property to secure points to get permanent residency, more and more untouched primary habitat is under threat of being cleared.

Speaking on Radio Cayman on Friday, Premier Wayne Panton said that land which is acquired by the government and placed under formal protection by Cabinet cannot be developed. But the NCC has no power outside of protected areas, and even in protected areas their powers to curtail development are restricted within the boundaries of the planning law.

The NCC can only direct planning or other relevant agencies when a critical habitat that is in a protected area or is home to a protected species is under threat from a planning application that does not comply with the law. So where a prospective project is planned on the oceanfront, even in a marine park, unless the developer proposes to breach the high water mark setback or remove ironshore, the NCC cannot order the CPA to refuse planning permission.

The NCC’s power is restricted to direct threats to protected habitat or species that cannot be mitigated, as was the case in the Boggy Sand planning application that was at the heart of the court case. The direction by the NCC that the CPA should decline planning permission was made because the project proposed tearing down an already failing structure, which is now in the sea, in a marine park and building an even bigger one.

The plans provided no high water mark setback at all and no way to rebuild safely or without directly risking the marine habitat on the same footprint. Therefore, as there were no possible means of mitigation, the NCC made its direction.

Speaking in the Cayman Compass on Tuesday, and reflective of posts across social media and WhatsApp groups over the last few weeks, Dale Crighton, of Crighton Properties, implied that government could face litigation if the new interpretation of the law impacted land values. However, there was no new interpretation of the law.

There has been no change regarding the ability of oceanfront landowners to build luxury condos or any other project, provided they comply with the existing planning laws. No property rights or rights to develop have been tampered with, as suggested by Crighton, who has himself faced significant criticism for the FIN project in South Sound, which was built very close to the ocean and caused a number of environmental concerns during its construction.

Nevertheless, Crighton noted that the DoE makes sensible comments on applications and wanted things to stay the way they are. “In my experience as a developer, DoE and other departments usually make sensible comments and planning certainly did take care in ensuring their comments and recommendations were taken into account,” he said.

The DoE, on behalf of the NCC, reviews most planning applications and gives detailed science-based comments on projects, offering advice to landowners about improving their developments, making them more sustainable and helping to protect coastal properties from storms and flooding.

Conolly explained that of the 3,094 applications that have been reviewed since 2016, the NCC has directed conditions of approval for just 62 applications, representing 2% of all applications reviewed.

“The number of times that the NCC has directed refusal for a planning application is even lower: the NCC has directed refusal just seven times for five applications. This represents 0.23% — less than a quarter of 1% — of all applications reviewed. In the limited instances where the NCC directed refusal, these applications involved adverse impacts on protected areas or the critical habitat of protected species which could not be mitigated,” he said.

In most circumstances, even when pristine habitat or critically endangered species, such as banana orchids or silver thatch trees, are at risk, the NCC cannot actually stop the development.