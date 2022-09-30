Robbers set up victim with fake car sale

(CNS): A resident who arranged to meet someone who claimed on social media to be selling a vehicle was robbed Wednesday night at the location where he had arranged to meet the seller and exchange cash for the car. But as the would-be buyer waited at the rear of a restaurant on North Church Street, he was approached by two masked men, one armed with a gun and the other carrying a knife. The man with the firearm struck the victim with it and demanded money.

The two men then fled the location on foot with the undisclosed quantity of cash. However, the police said that the victim did not receive any serious injuries during the incident.

The suspect with the knife is described as being of dark complexion, about 5’8″ tall and of medium build. He was wearing a white sweatshirt with a hood. The suspect who brandished the firearm is described as being of dark complexion, about 5’8″ in height and of slender build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the public should take extra precautions when conducting transactions with strangers.

“It is advisable to meet any purported sellers in well-lit public places, preferably during the day, and to bring a friend or family member with you,” the RCIPS said. “Do not take large amounts of cash to first meetings, arrange electronic transfers or arrange to leave a small deposit before final exchange.”

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.