Retired civil servants receive $450 summer bonus

(CNS): Retired government workers who have a public service pension have received a one-off summer bonus of $450. The extra payment was added to the August pension payments directly into retirees’ accounts to help with increased living expenses, especially high fuel costs. Premier Wayne Panton said Friday evening that pensioners are being particularly hard hit by the rising cost of living.

“The impact of the sharp increase in the cost of living is especially pronounced for our pensioners, whose pensions represent a fixed income. This initiative is another example of how we, as a government, are helping our people survive the rising cost of living,” he said.

The one-time payment matches the $150 per month paid to civil servants during the three summer months to help them navigate rising costs through June, July and August.

The bonus comes as the government’s $1.2 million subsidy on power bills comes to end this month. That was given to everyone who uses under 2000kwh per month. Panton has said that programme is under review.

As the final quarter of the year approaches with no sign of the cost of living falling and gas prices at the pump still at record levels here, the loss of the CUC subsidy and the requirement for employers and workers in the private sector to return to the mandatory 10% monthly pension contributions could make for a miserable year-end for many.