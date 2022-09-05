Retired civil servants receive $450 summer bonus
(CNS): Retired government workers who have a public service pension have received a one-off summer bonus of $450. The extra payment was added to the August pension payments directly into retirees’ accounts to help with increased living expenses, especially high fuel costs. Premier Wayne Panton said Friday evening that pensioners are being particularly hard hit by the rising cost of living.
“The impact of the sharp increase in the cost of living is especially pronounced for our pensioners, whose pensions represent a fixed income. This initiative is another example of how we, as a government, are helping our people survive the rising cost of living,” he said.
The one-time payment matches the $150 per month paid to civil servants during the three summer months to help them navigate rising costs through June, July and August.
The bonus comes as the government’s $1.2 million subsidy on power bills comes to end this month. That was given to everyone who uses under 2000kwh per month. Panton has said that programme is under review.
As the final quarter of the year approaches with no sign of the cost of living falling and gas prices at the pump still at record levels here, the loss of the CUC subsidy and the requirement for employers and workers in the private sector to return to the mandatory 10% monthly pension contributions could make for a miserable year-end for many.
Category: Local News
Since noone speaks up for government retirees. and since the Civil Service Association is inactive or unrepresentative, I can say that my wife appreciates the $450 one time payment.
Even so this would be needed monthly to keep up with the high cost of living here. Retirees make little on fixed income.
When a civil servant signs up for the low pay job (usually) the understanding in written contract is that their healthcare and retirement is part of the package.
They pay into the pension each month, in spite of what people think.
It’s on every pay slip!
If they covered insurance and medication (much cheaper too) for retirees living overseas, most of us would migrate!
What about other retired citizens who have received nothing during the pandemic?
Don’t civil servants get annual salary adjustments based on COLA?.
Meanwhile CIG / Parliamentarians (the highest paid of CIG, I believe grade E – A, those making about $10,000 and above!) give themselves a 15% – 18% from January 2021. Can we have a Judicial Review of that? Oh wait, I believe they were included in that!
How far is $450. going to go? What can you really get with $450.?
Half an iPhone
I am getting sick of all these bonuses and benefits for people who work for, or have worked for, government. They already have well paid jobs or good pensions, and completely free healthcare with no co-pays etc. They aren’t the ones that need the help. They’ve lived off the government teat while the rest of us who did real jobs and hard work don’t get these ongoing handouts.
Stop supporting your cronies with free money and pass it to those pensioners in the community living off scraps and charity, wearing rags, and unable to visit the doctor or pay for their medication.
Minimum Wage is pretty much a fixed income as well.
monday morning wonderland stuff…
So this is where our contribution increases are going…
Welcome to the “Nanny State”.
“Nanny nanny boo boo…”, the motto of the Civil Service of the Cayman Islands.
Perhaps some CS retirees? Neither my wife nor I saw any extra in our account with August pension. I’ll keep checking.
She, especially, could use it. Retiring after 21 years in a Managerial position with Govt., her pension is a “whopping” $440 per month!!….and we have to pay for our health care!
Hope that destroys the myth that all Govt retirees live on fat pensions and get free health care!!
No Caymanian has to pay for heath care. HSA can’t refuse to treat.
Remind me how I am meant to retire in 25yrs with my ponzi scheme payments when those already receiving theirs cannot make it through the month and need a $450 bonus that does f**k all?
Meanwhile…..let’s go to Columbia, let’s increase pensions for private sector workers, let’s jump off a cliff!!!!!!
Must be nice to work for or have worked for government.
“This initiative is another example of how we, as a government, are helping our people survive the rising cost of living,” he said.
No it’s just another haphazard random hand out with no planning, means or needs tests and no long term thought. But great for vote buying.